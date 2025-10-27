Pats Brown Named WHL Player of the Week

Published on October 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Regina Pats forward Caden Brown has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Brown, a 20-year-old product of Prince George, B.C., tallied eight points (5G-3A) and a plus-4 rating in three games, as the Pats went 2-1-0-0 this past week.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound right winger started his week with a four-point (2G-2A) performance in a 6-3 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday, October 22, at the Brandt Centre. Brown opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the campaign coming 1:14 into regulation. With only 11 seconds left in the first period, Brown found the back of the net for second time, converting on a power play to give Regina a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes of play. Midway through the second period, he provided the primary assist on an even-strength goal from Julien Maze, as the Pats pushed ahead 4-2. That marker went on to stand as the game winner. Brown added a power-play assist later in the second period en route to being name the first star of the game.

Brown once again factored into the opening goal of the game Friday, October 24, contributing the primary assist on a power-play tally from Maze. Unfortunately for the Pats, they were unable to make the most of the quick start, falling to the Red Deer Rebels by a 5-2 margin at Marchant Crane Centrium.

Saturday evening up the highway in Edmonton, Brown got back to business, recording the first hat trick of his WHL career to lead the Pats to a 5-4 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oil Kings. Trailing 3-1 late in the first period, Brown burned down the right wing before wiring a wrist high glove side to make it a 3-2 game heading into the intermission. Midway through the third period with the Pats down 4-3, it was Brown providing the spark once again, tying the contest. The veteran forward finished off the hat trick in electrifying fashion, deking out netminder Parker Snell to give the Pats a 5-4 overtime win. Brown was once again the first star of the game.

With 14 points (9G-5A) in 12 games, Brown sits second in scoring on the Pats. Coming out of the weekend, he is in the midst of a four-game point-scoring streak, having recorded 10 points (6G-4A) since October 18.

Acquired by the Pats from the Everett Silvertips on November 17, 2024, Brown has collected 42 points (24G-18A) in 53 games since landing in the Queen City.

Brown enjoyed a career campaign in 2024-25, split between Everett and Regina. In 55 games, the right winger recorded 36 points (19G-17A). Originally selected by the Prince George Cougars in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Brown has skated in 237 career WHL regular season games, tallying 124 points (61G-63A).

Next up, Brown and the Pats (4-7-1-0) return home to host the Brandon Wheat Kings (4-6-1-0) on Wednesday, October 29 (7 p.m. MT) at the Brandt Centre.

