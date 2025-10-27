Hurricanes Acquire Berge, Release Toogood

Published on October 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced the acquisition of 2006-born forward Owen Berge from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for an eighth-round draft pick in the 2028 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft. Additionally, the Hurricanes have released 2007-born forward Jack Toogood.

Berge, 19, was originally a third-round pick of the Warriors in the 2021 WHL Draft. The Edmonton, AB, product has skated in 10 games this season with Moose Jaw amassing five points (1g-4a) along with four penalty minutes. He has appeared in 139 regular season games totalling 33 points (15g-18a) along with 55 penalty minutes over parts of four season while setting career highs in goals, assists and points during the 2024-2025 season collecting 23 points (12g-11a) in 68 games.

The 6'0, 187-pound centre was apart of the 2024 Championship for the Warriors where he appeared in 49 regular season games before collecting four points (2g-2a) and four penalty minutes in 20 post-season games helping Moose Jaw to their first ever WHL title. Berge also skated in four games at the 2024 Memorial Cup in Saginaw.

Toogood, 18, was acquired on October 6th by the Hurricanes from the Edmonton Oil Kings. The Devon, AB, product appeared in eight games with Lethbridge totaling two points (1g-1a) and two penalty minutes. Toogood has skated in 73 career games with the'Canes and Oil Kings totaling 11 points (9g-2a) with 50 penalty minutes.

The Hurricanes open a four-game homestand on Wednesday when they welcome the Oil Kings at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena for the first time this season. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.