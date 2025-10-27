Landreville Takes Home Gold, Wouters & Kokkoris Earn Silver at WHL Cup

Published on October 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Red Deer, Alta. - A trio of Oil Kings prospects are returning to their club teams with some hardware from the WHL Cup in Red Deer over the last week.

Forward Cole Landreville helped his Team Manitoba squad defeated Defencemen Holden Wouters Chris Kokkoris in the gold medal game on Sunday afternoon as Manitoba won gold.

Landreville had two goals and five assists in the tournament for seven points, which was tied for fourth at the tournament. The second-round selection at the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft had points in all but one game and had two assists in the final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kokkoris and Wouters each had three points in the tournament as they helped Team B.C. took home the silver medal. Kokkoris had one goal and two assists while all of Wouters points were comprised of assists. Wouters was the second-overall pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, while Kokkoris was selected eighth by the Oil Kings.

Team Alberta also had some Oil Kings flare as Volunteer Assistant Coach and Police Liason Jack Redlick was an Assistant Coach for Alberta, helping them win bronze.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

The Oil Kings are back on home ice on October 25 for Country Night against the Regina Pats.

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.