Chiefs Get Blitzed 5-2, Saunderson Nets First Career Goal

Published on October 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, WA - The Spokane Chiefs returned home on Sunday for their first contest against U.S. Division rival Everett and their first contest at home in two weeks. Spokane was 4-2 on their annual road trip to the Eastern Conference, swinging through the Central Division with two shootout wins. Everett entered the game having played the past two nights, including a 7-0 loss against Penticton on Saturday.

It was the Silvertips who came flying out of the gates, scoring twice in the opening minutes of the game. Vaughan scored on the power play at 1:34 with Kaplan scoring his first of the season at 2:41.

Nolan Saunderson found the net for his first career WHL goal at 2:09 of the second. Brody Gillespie and Cohen Harris provided the helpers on the play.

Everett would go on to score three straight goals in the period, from Bear, Dillard, and Busch.

Rhett Sather cut the lead to 5-2 with a rare Chiefs power play goal at 13:53. Cohen Harris tallied his second assist of the night. Harrington was credited with the other assist after a late scoring change. It was Spokane's first power play goal since October 11th.

The Chiefs would make a goaltender change to start the third period, with Linus Vieillard entering the game to replace Carter Esler. Vieillard made all 7 of his saves in the third period and the game would finish 5-2.

Spokane finished the game with 28 shots, going 1/6 on the power play and 2/4 on the penalty kill.

The Chiefs will be back in action on Wednesday, hosting the Saskatoon Blades for the first TicketsWest Player Magnet Giveaway of the season. Collect all 9 unique magnets over the course of the remainder of the season.

