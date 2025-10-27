October 27 - Canes Chatter

Published on October 27, 2025

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







THE WEEK THAT WAS

Wednesday, October 22nd - 6-3 Loss at Regina Pats: The Hurricanes opened a three-game East Division road trip on Wednesday with a 6-3 loss to the Regina Pats at the Brandt Centre. Luke Cozens scored twice while Tyden Lafournaise added the other in the losing cause. Koen Cleaver made 28-saves in the contest.

Friday, October 24th - 4-2 Loss at Moose Jaw Warriors: Lethbridge suffered a 4-2 loss to the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday at Temple Gardens Centre. It was a tied game through forty minutes before the Warriors scored three times in the third en route to the win. Logan Wormald scored in his 250th career game while Gavin Lesiuk potted the other goal. Koen Cleaver was strong making 29-saves in the defeat.

Saturday, October 25th - 7-0 Loss at Brandon Wheat Kings: The 'Canes dropped their third-straight game with a disappointing 7-0 loss to the Brandon Wheat Kings on Friday at Assiniboine Credit Union Place. It marked the second time this season that the Hurricanes were shutout despite Lethbridge recorded a season- high 33 shots on goal. Lethbridge fell to 2-6-0-0 on the road this season with the loss.

ON THE DOCKET

Wednesday, October 29th - vs. Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00pm): The Hurricanes open a four-game homestand on Wednesday when they welcome the Central Division leading Edmonton Oil Kings at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. The'Canes are 1-5-0-1 on home ice this season while having posted an 0-1-0-0 record against Edmonton this year while having gone 3-6-0-0 against Central Division opponents.

Saturday, November 1st - vs. Tri-City Americans (6:00pm): Lethbridge will play the second of a four-game homestand on Saturday at 6:00pm when they welcome the Tri-City Americans in the B93 Halloween Howler at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. It will mark the Amerks first visit to Lethbridge in nearly two years. The Hurricanes have posted an 0-1-0-1 record against US Division opponents this season.







