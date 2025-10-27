Brown, Surkan & Reyelts Recognized in WHL Weekly Awards for October 27

Published on October 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Regina Pats forward Caden Brown has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Brown, a 20-year-old product of Prince George, B.C., tallied eight points (5G-3A) and a plus-4 rating in three games, as the Pats went 2-1-0-0 this past week.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound right winger started his week with a four-point (2G-2A) performance in a 6-3 win over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday, October 22, at the Brandt Centre. Brown opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the campaign coming 1:14 into regulation. With only 11 seconds left in the first period, Brown found the back of the net for second time, converting on a power play to give Regina a 3-1 lead after 20 minutes of play. Midway through the second period, he provided the primary assist on an even-strength goal from Julien Maze, as the Pats pushed ahead 4-2. That marker went on to stand as the game winner. Brown added a power-play assist later in the second period en route to being name the first star of the game.

Brown once again factored into the opening goal of the game Friday, October 24, contributing the primary assist on a power-play tally from Maze. Unfortunately for the Pats, they were unable to make the most of the quick start, falling to the Red Deer Rebels by a 5-2 margin at Marchant Crane Centrium.

Saturday evening up the highway in Edmonton, Brown got back to business, recording the first hat trick of his WHL career to lead the Pats to a 5-4 overtime victory against the Edmonton Oil Kings. Trailing 3-1 late in the first period, Brown burned down the right wing before wiring a wrist high glove side to make it a 3-2 game heading into the intermission. Midway through the third period with the Pats down 4-3, it was Brown providing the spark once again, tying the contest. The veteran forward finished off the hat trick in electrifying fashion, deking out netminder Parker Snell to give the Pats a 5-4 overtime win. Brown was once again the first star of the game.

With 14 points (9G-5A) in 12 games, Brown sits second in scoring on the Pats. Coming out of the weekend, he is in the midst of a four-game point-scoring streak, having recorded 10 points (6G-4A) since October 18.

Acquired by the Pats from the Everett Silvertips on November 17, 2024, Brown has collected 42 points (24G-18A) in 53 games since landing in the Queen City.

Brown enjoyed a career campaign in 2024-25, split between Everett and Regina. In 55 games, the right winger recorded 36 points (19G-17A). Originally selected by the Prince George Cougars in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Brown has skated in 237 career WHL regular season games, tallying 124 points (61G-63A).

Next up, Brown and the Pats (4-7-1-0) return home to host the Brandon Wheat Kings (4-6-1-0) on Wednesday, October 29 (7 p.m. MT) at the Brandt Centre.

Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Semeniuk, Moose Jaw Warriors

September 29, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Matias Vanhanen, Everett Silvertips

October 14, 2025: Noah Kosick, Swift Current Broncos

October 20, 2025: Kooper Gizowski, Prince George Cougars

WHEAT KINGS FORWARD SURKAN NAMED SANDMAN WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Brandon Wheat Kings forward Chase Surkan has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 26, 2025.

This marks the second time this season in which the 5-foot-8, 167-pound Surkan has been named Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week, the first coming September 29.

Surkan, a 16-year-old product of Regina, Sask., recorded seven points (4G-3A) and a plus-1 rating in two games this past week, as the Wheat Kings went 2-0-0-0.

The first-year WHL forward logged two points (1G-1A) on Friday, October 24, as the Wheat Kings skated to a 7-0 triumph over the visiting Lethbridge Hurricanes. Surkan etched his name onto the scoresheet with a second-period assist on a goal from Anaheim Ducks prospect Brady Turko, which gave Brandon a 2-0 advantage. Surkan added his ninth goal of the season midway through the third period, putting the Wheat Kings in front by a commanding 5-0 margin.

Surkan kept the good times rolling Saturday, October 25, when he exploded for five points (3G-2A), including his first career WHL hat trick, as the Wheat Kings doubled up the Moose Jaw Warriors by an 8-4 score. Surkan helped to open the scoring, setting up Luke Mistelbacher late in the first period. Mistelbacher, with some more help from Surkan, extended the Wheat Kings lead to 2-0 early in the second period before Surkan registered his 10th goal of the campaign to a put Brandon in front by a 3-1 spread. With 8:32 to go in the second period, Surkan found the back of the net for the second time in the game, converting on a power-play opportunity to make it 5-1 for the hosts. He put the finishing touches on the hat trick 4:04 into the third period, extending the lead to 6-1. Unsurprisingly, Surkan was named first star of the game for his efforts.

It's been a banner month for Surkan, who earlier was named to the roster for Canada Red ahead of the upcoming U17 World Challenge, which is scheduled to be contested from November 2-8 in Truro, N.S.

Selected by the Wheat Kings in the first round (14th overall) of the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, Surkan currently leads the entire WHL in goal scoring with 12 markers. He also leads the WHL with 10 power-play strikes.

In 11 games this season, Surkan has only been held off the scoresheet twice. He is in the midst of a four-game point-scoring streak, having collected 10 points (6G-4A) dating back to October 16.

Next up, Surkan and the Wheat Kings (4-6-1-0) travel to the Brandt Centre where they will take on the Regina Pats (4-7-1-0) on Wednesday, October 29 (7 p.m. MT).

Sandman WHL Rookie of the Week

September 22, 2025: JP Hurlbert, Kamloops Blazers

September 29, 2025: Chase Surkan, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 6, 2025: Jacob Kvasnicka, Penticton Vees

October 14, 2025: Carter Casey, Medicine Hat Tigers

October 20, 2025: Andrei Molgachev, Calgary Hitmen

VEES NETMINDER REYELTS NAMED MARY BROWN'S CHICKEN WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - The Western Hockey League announced today Penticton Vees netminder Andrew Reyelts has been named Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, October 26, 2025.

Reyelts, a 19-year-old product of Proctor, Minn., went 1-0-0-0 with a 0.00 goals-against average, 1.000 save percentage, and one shutout this past week, as the Vees kept pace in the competitive B.C. Division.

The 6-foot-1, 178-pound puckstopper was between the pipes Saturday, October 25, as the Vees stormed into downtown Everett and shocked the Silvertips, skating to a convincing 7-0 victory. Reyelts was busy in the contest, as Everett outshot the visiting Vees by a 33-31 margin. After kicking out seven shots in the first period, Reyelts steered aside 18 pucks in the second period with the hosts pressing to erase a 4-0 first period deficit. Eventually, Penticton padded the lead with two late strikes to make it 6-0 after 40 minutes, before putting one final nail in the coffin in the third period.

In his first WHL campaign, Reyelts has appeared in eight games to lead the Vees, going 6-0-1-0 with a 1.84 GAA, .936 SV%, and one shutout. He is among the WHL leaders in goaltending, including GAA (second), save percentage (second), wins (T-2nd), and shutouts (T-3rd).

Reyelts was selected by the Vees from the Wenatchee Wild in the 2025 WHL Expansion Draft. He then signed a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with the Vees on June 24.

Coming out of the weekend, the Vees are one point out of first place in the B.C. Division, trailing the Victoria Royals (7-3-2-1).

Next up, Reyelts and the Vees (7-4-1-1) host the defending WHL Champion Medicine Hat Tigers (9-4-1-0) on Monday, October 27 (7:35 p.m. PT) at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Mary Brown's Chicken WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 22, 2025: Ethan Eskit, Victoria Royals

September 29, 2025: Logan Edmonstone, Kamloops Blazers

October 6, 2025: Parker Snell, Edmonton Oil Kings

October 14, 2025: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades

October 20, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants







Western Hockey League Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.