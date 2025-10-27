Rebels this Week

Week in Review

The Rebels completed their busiest week of the regular season having played four games in five nights in two provinces. And the club looked good in each of the four games coming away with five of a possible eight points and just one regulation loss (2-1-0-1).

Saturday, October 25 - With a pair of new faces - Kohen Lodge and Aleksey Chichkin - making their Rebels debut the club finished a busy four-game week with a hard fought 2-1 loss to the Calgary Hitmen at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Arjun Bawa scored in the first period while Chase Wutzke turned in a solid 25-save performance in net. Special teams were the deciding factor in the game with Calgary going 2-for-2 on the power play and Red Deer 0-for-3.

Friday, October 24 - Playing their third game in four nights on day where the club made two trades, the Rebels pounded out a 5-2 over the Regina Pats at the Marchant Crane Centrium. Multi-point games from Beckett Hamilton, Matthew Gard, Landon MacSwain, and Talon Brigley led the way offensively while Matthew Kondro made 25 saves for his first WHL win. Shots on goal were even at 27-27. Red Deer was 2-for-3 on the power play while Regina was 1-for-3.

Wednesday, October 22 - Matthew Gard scored 1:03 into overtime to give the Rebels a thrilling 4-3 win over the Swift Current Broncos at the InnovationPlex. Ty Coupland and Jaxon Fuder scored power play goals for the Rebels while Owen Shadrick added an even strength tally. Zane Torre had an assist for his first WHL point. Chase Wutzke made 30 saves. Red Deer was outshot 33-25 but won the special team battle going 2-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Tuesday, October 21 - In their second game versus the Moose Jaw Warriors in less than two weeks, the Rebels traded goals back and forth with the league's highest scoring team before the Warriors took the game 5-4 in a shootout at the Temple Gardens Centre in Moose Jaw. Ty Coupland, Noah Milford, and Arjun Bawa each had a goal and assist for the Rebels. Keith McInnis also scored for the Rebels while Peyton Shore made 21 saves in regulation/overtime and one in the shootout.

This Week

Two games for the Rebels this week as they visit the Calgary Hitmen on Wednesday, October 29 for a 6 p.m. tilt at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Then on Friday, November 1 the Rebels return home to battle the Swift Current Broncos at 6 p.m. at the Marchant Crane Centrium. It's the first Red Deer Advocate Postgame Skate of the season as fans are invited to bring their skates and helmets and hit the ice with Rebels players and Woolly Bully.

Tickets for all Rebels home games can be purchased at ticketsalberta.com. Every Rebels game - home and away - is broadcast exclusively 106.7 REWIND Radio and Victory+.

Two Trades

The Rebels announced a pair of trades this past Friday. The club acquired 20-year-old defenceman Aleksey Chichkin from the Prince George Cougars in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2027 WHL Prospects Draft. Chichkin has also played for Calgary and Regina during his WHL career.

Also on Friday, the Rebels acquired a familiar face from the Saskatoon Blades in 17-year-old forward and Red Deer native Kohen Lodge. The Rebels also acquired a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft in the deal that saw 19-year-old defenceman Derek Thurston traded to the Blades. Kohen is the son of Rebels skills and conditioning coach Erik Lodge.

