Game Preview: Vees vs Tigers

Published on October 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees will look to start the week off strong when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers on Monday at 6:30PM from the South Okanagan Events Centre.

This will be the only meeting between the Vees and Tigers this season. Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (7-4-2) dominated the previously undefeated in regulation Everett Silvertips on Saturday by a 7-0 score. Ryden Evers picked up his first WHL hat-trick and added a fourth goal on Saturday night to jump out to the team lead with nine on the season.

The Tigers enter the game with a 9-4-1 record and have points in three straight games on their BC road trip. They picked up a 4-3 comeback victory in overtime in Kelowna on Saturday night. This will be their sixth and final game on the BC swing.

Following tonight's game, the Vees will travel to Victoria for two games from the British Columbia Capital on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

Vees Player to Watch: Ryden Evers: After his four goal performance in Everett, Evers will look to be the first Vee to double digits in goals tonight against Medicine Hat. He sits tied for fourth in the WHL with his nine goals.

Fast Fact: Jacob Kvasnicka enters tonight's game third in rookie points (19) and also third in assists by a rookie with 13 this year.

HEAD TO HEAD: This will be the only meeting between the Vees and Tigers. Penticton will travel to Medicine Hat next season.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 19 points (6g, 13a)

Ryden Evers- 15 points (9g, 6a)

Brady Birnie- 13 points (4g, 9a)

Brittan Alstead- 13 points (8g, 5a)

Matteo Danis- 10 points (5g, 5a)

Tigers:

Misha Volotovskii- 13 points (8g, 5a)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov- 13 points (4g, 9a)

Liam Ruck- 13 points (3g, 10a)







