Preview: Americans vs Blades - October 28, 2025

Published on October 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Americans vs Blades

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center

Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT

$10 Select Tickets (Toyota Center box office only), $5 Select Beers (Until end of 1st intermission, fans 21+ only)

LAST GAME: Savin Virk and Aden Bouchard scored just 13 seconds apart in the second period, and that was all the Americans needed in a 3-1 win on the road in Wenatchee on Saturday. Connor Dale added an empty-net goal for an insurance marker while Ryan Grout picked up his first win of the season in goal with 27 saves. He was named the game's first star for his efforts.

VS SASKATOON: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Blades. The two teams play each other just once every season, with Tri-City dropping a 2-1 game in Saskatoon last year. While they only see each other once per season, the Blades have had the Americans number in recent memory as Tri-City has lost the last six head-to-head meetings. Their last victory over the Blad

TEAM COMPARISON

TRI-CITY AMERICANS SASKATOON BLADES

RECORD: 5-6-0-0 RECORD: 9-5-0-0

CONFERENCE RANKING: 10th CONFERENCE RANKING: 4th

Goals for: 28 Goals for: 53

GOALS AGAINST: 42 GOALS AGAINST: 43

POWER PLAY: 18.6% (8/43) POWER PLAY: 27.7% (13/47)

PENALTY KILL: 62.9% (22/35) PENALTY KILL: 80.8% (38/47)

LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:

Jake Gudelj (2-9-11) David Lewandowski (5-11-16)

Connor Dale (4-5-9) Dominik Petr (6-8-14)

Savin Virk (4-4-8) Hunter Laing (6-6-12)

Around the Concourse:

Jersey Auction: Kainoah Brankovic #20 Blue

Gesa Autograph Booth: Dylan LeBret

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App







