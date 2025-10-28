Preview: Americans vs Blades - October 28, 2025
Published on October 27, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Americans vs Blades
Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | Kennewick, WA. | Toyota Center
Start Time: 7:05 p.m. PT
$10 Select Tickets (Toyota Center box office only), $5 Select Beers (Until end of 1st intermission, fans 21+ only)
LAST GAME: Savin Virk and Aden Bouchard scored just 13 seconds apart in the second period, and that was all the Americans needed in a 3-1 win on the road in Wenatchee on Saturday. Connor Dale added an empty-net goal for an insurance marker while Ryan Grout picked up his first win of the season in goal with 27 saves. He was named the game's first star for his efforts.
VS SASKATOON: Tonight is the lone meeting of the season between the Americans and Blades. The two teams play each other just once every season, with Tri-City dropping a 2-1 game in Saskatoon last year. While they only see each other once per season, the Blades have had the Americans number in recent memory as Tri-City has lost the last six head-to-head meetings. Their last victory over the Blad
TEAM COMPARISON
TRI-CITY AMERICANS SASKATOON BLADES
RECORD: 5-6-0-0 RECORD: 9-5-0-0
CONFERENCE RANKING: 10th CONFERENCE RANKING: 4th
Goals for: 28 Goals for: 53
GOALS AGAINST: 42 GOALS AGAINST: 43
POWER PLAY: 18.6% (8/43) POWER PLAY: 27.7% (13/47)
PENALTY KILL: 62.9% (22/35) PENALTY KILL: 80.8% (38/47)
LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:
Jake Gudelj (2-9-11) David Lewandowski (5-11-16)
Connor Dale (4-5-9) Dominik Petr (6-8-14)
Savin Virk (4-4-8) Hunter Laing (6-6-12)
Around the Concourse:
Jersey Auction: Kainoah Brankovic #20 Blue
Gesa Autograph Booth: Dylan LeBret
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
