Wheat Kings Edge Pats 3-2 in Shootout Thriller

Published on October 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats earned a point but fell just short on Wednesday night at the Brandt Centre, dropping a 3-2 shootout decision to the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The Pats showed their no quit mentality tonight, battling back from a pair of one-goal deficits to force overtime before ultimately falling in the shootout.

Brandon opened the scoring midway through the first period when Caleb Hadland buried a loose puck in front to make it 1-0. The Pats answered early in the second, as Ellis Mieyette tied the game 1-1 with his fourth of the season, finishing a slick setup from Ruslan Karimov.

Late in the middle frame, the Wheat Kings regained the lead when Nicholas Johnson converted on a breakaway, but Regina wasted no time responding in the third. Just 1:26 into the period, Cohen Klassen powered to the net and lifted a backhander past Filip Ruzicka to even the score 2-2.

Neither side could find the winner through the rest of regulation or overtime, sending the game to a shootout where Jordan Gavin scored the lone goal to secure the extra point for Brandon.

Goaltender Marek Schlenker was strong in relief for Regina, stopping 24 of 25 shots after replacing Taylor Tabashniuk early in the first period. Ruzicka turned aside 28 of 30 shots for Brandon in the win.

FINAL: Brandon Wheat Kings 3, Regina Pats 2 (S/O)

THE GOALS

First Period

Wheat Kings 1-0 - #10 Caleb Hadland (6), assisted by #17 Joby Baumuller & #12 Nigel Boehm at 7:33 // The puck kicked around the front of the crease, redirecting over to Hadland, who deposited the puck into the back of the net to open the scoring.

Second Period

Pats 1-1 - #21 Ellis Mieyette (4), assisted by #25 Ruslan Karimov & #44 Matt Paranych at 6:23 // Karimov sent a slick backhand pass to the slot, where Mieyette made no mistake, beating Filip Ruzicka low.

Wheat Kings 2-1 - #62 Nicholas Johnson (4), assisted by #9 Jaxon Jacobson & #5 Dylan Ronald at 19:30 // Johnson received a stretch pass up ice and beat Marek Schlenker five-hole to give Brandon the lead.

Third Period

Pats 2-2 - #37 Cohen Klassen (4), assisted by #57 Zachary Lansard at 1:26 // Klassen powered his way into the Brandon zone on the left side, cut in front, and lifted a backhander past Ruzicka.

Overtime

No scoring.

Shootout

REG: Julien Maze - Miss

BDN: Jordan Gavin - Goal

REG: Caden Brown - Miss

BDN: Nicolas Johnson - Miss

REG: Keets Fawcett - Miss

Shots on Goal

Pats: 9 - 7 - 10 - 4 - 30

Wheat Kings: 11 - 11 - 9 - 2 - 33

Power Plays

Pats: 1/4

Wheat Kings: 1/4

Goaltending

Pats: Taylor Tabashniuk - 6 saves on 7 shots (9:02) & Marek Schlenker - 24 saves on 25 shots (55:58)

Wheat Kings: Filip Ruzicka - 28 saves on 30 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #35 Marek Schlenker (REG)

Second Star: #37 Cohen Klassen (REG)

Third Star: #10 Caleb Hadland (BDN)

COMING UP

The Regina Pats wrap up their October schedule on the road on Friday, Oct. 31 against the Moose Jaw Warriors, before visiting the Brandon Wheat Kings on Saturday, Nov. 1. The team then returns home to open November with their annual I Heart Regina game on Tuesday, Nov. 4 against the Calgary Hitmen.







