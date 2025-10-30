Broncos Acquire Jackson Gillespie and Multiple Picks from Kelowna in Exchange for Peyton Kettles

Published on October 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired 2007-born defenceman Jackson Gillespie from the Kelowna Rockets, along with a package of WHL Prospect Draft picks, in exchange for 2007-born defenceman Peyton Kettles.

In addition to Gillespie, the Broncos receive the following selections:

2027 1st Round Pick (Regina)

2026 2nd Round Pick (Wenatchee)

2029 2nd Round Pick

2026 4th Round Pick

2029 4th Round Pick

Gillespie, currently in his third WHL season, appeared in 65 games for Kelowna last season, recording 5 goals and 10 assists for 15 points. Through 6 games this season, the Keller, Texas product has registered 1 assist.

The Broncos welcome Gillespie to the organization.

The Broncos also thank Peyton Kettles for his time and commitment to the organization and wish him all the best in his future with the Rockets.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.