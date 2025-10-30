Oil Kings Recall Williams from Whitecourt
Published on October 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled forward Matt Williams from the Whitecourt Wolverines of the AJHL.
Williams, a 2008-born forward has played in eight games so far with the Wolverines, tallying one assist.
Over parts of the last three seasons, the Leduc, Alta., product has played in five WHL games with the Oil Kings, notching one assist and a +2 rating.
The Oil Kings welcome Medicine Hat to Rogers Place on Saturday afternoon.
