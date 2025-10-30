Oil Kings Recall Williams from Whitecourt

Published on October 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have recalled forward Matt Williams from the Whitecourt Wolverines of the AJHL.

Williams, a 2008-born forward has played in eight games so far with the Wolverines, tallying one assist.

Over parts of the last three seasons, the Leduc, Alta., product has played in five WHL games with the Oil Kings, notching one assist and a +2 rating.

The Oil Kings welcome Medicine Hat to Rogers Place on Saturday afternoon.

-

The Oil Kings are Edmonton's first choice for family fun with great seats starting at $20!

The Oil Kings are back on home ice on November 1 for the Kids Take Over game against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Head to OilKings.ca to secure your seat today!







Western Hockey League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.