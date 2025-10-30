T-Birds Announce FOX 13+ Broadcast Schedule

Published on October 30, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds, in collaboration with FOX 13+, are excited to announce the upcoming broadcast of four Thunderbirds games taking place in February and March.

The current broadcast schedule is as follows:

Friday, February 13, Tri Cities at Seattle, 7:05pm

Friday, March 6, Seattle at Tri Cities, 7:05pm

Friday, March 13, Seattle at Spokane, 7:05pm

Friday, March 20, Spokane at Seattle, 7:05pm

*Dates, Times, and Opponents subject to change*

About the Seattle Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup Champions and a member of the Western Hockey League, the premier league for developing talent for the National Hockey League.

T-Birds Extras

The T-Birds take on the Saskatoon Blades tomorrow night at the accesso ShoWare Center, puck drop is 7:05pm.

Visit SeattleThunderbirds.com for Tickets or more information.







