T-Birds Earn Road Split in PG

Published on October 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -Braeden Cootes scored twice and added an assist as the Seattle Thunderbirds edged the Prince George Cougars,4-3, Saturday at the CN Centre. The win garnered the T-Birds a split of the two weekend games in Prince George. The T-Birds return home for a pair of games next weekend. First up is an October 31st matchup with the Saskatoon Blades. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

For the second straight night against the Cougars, Seattle (5-7-0-0) jumped out two a two goal lead. Brendan Rudolph opened the scoring at 4:07 of the first period, finishing off a 2-on-1 rush with Cootes for his fourth goal of the season. Matej Pekar had the second assist.

Cootes doubled the lead with a power play goal at 13:37, assisted by Antonio Martorana and Radim Mrtka. The Cougars cut the T-Birds lead in half with a goal three minutes later.

"It was important to get out to a good start," said head coach Matt O'Dette. "And to stay composed throughout the game, no matter what happened. Last night we didn't do a good job of that, but tonight we stayed on our path."

Prince George tied the game at 11:27 of the second period with their first of two power play goals on the night. Late in the period the T-Birds went back up when Cootes scored his second of the game at 17:28 with Pekar assisting.

Early in period three the Cougars scored their second power play goal, tying the game at 3-3. It stayed that way until there was just under four minutes left in the game. Seattle won an offensive zone faceoff. Brayden Holberton got the puck to the front of the net and Sawyer Mayes jammed home the game winner.

"It was off the face off," explained Mayes of his third goal of the season. "And we just fought it in the net. There was nothing special about it. We just grinded our way." Colton Gerrior earned the second assist.

"Just a great play by those three guys," remarked O'Dette. "Just being hard on the puck and getting second and third efforts to get the puck on net."

Grayson Malinoski earned his first win of the season with a 19 save performance in net.

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

Radim Mrtka ended the night with one assist in his first game back with the team after spending time with the Buffalo Sabres organization to start the season. The Sabres drafted Mrtka in the first round, ninth overall, in the 2025 NHL Draft back in June.

The T-Birds will conclude their four game regular season series against Prince George next Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center.

Seven of the Thunderbirds ten games in the upcoming month of November will be on home ice.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.