Game Day Hub: October 26 vs Victoria

Published on October 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Winterhawks return to the Glass Palace for another installment on home ice as they host the Victoria Royals for the first time this season at 4:00 p.m. PST. With wins on Friday and Saturday, Portland looks to make it a perfect weekend in its first stretch of three games in three nights this season.

Puck Drop: 4:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Friday, October 31 - Keep Portland Fear'd - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, November 1 - Dia de los Muertos - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, November 8 - 50 years of Hawkey - Unveiling 50-41 - BUY TICKETS

Last Time Out

Carsyn Dyck scored twice in the opening period and Will McLaughlin added another to give the Winterhawks a commanding early lead in their home opener. Nathan Brown and Reed Brown extended Portland's advantage in the second, while goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták and the Hawks' penalty kill held firm down the stretch. Despite a pair of late goals from Saskatoon, the Winterhawks powered to a 6-3 victory on opening night at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time

The Winterhawks announced their Top 50 Players of All Time in alphabetical order on Saturday night.

Join us on Saturday, November 8th, at 6:00 p.m. as we unveil numbers 50-41 at the Glass Palace!

Sunday Funday

Join us for Family Funday at the Glass Palace! Fans can enjoy face painting before the game and stick around afterward for a postgame skate on the VMC ice. Be sure to sign your waiver and pick up your skates in the Georgia-Pacific Room before heading out to hit the ice!

Trading Card Giveaway presented by The Barbers

The first 500 fans into the VMC on Sunday can grab their free pack of Winterhawks trading cards. Collect each pack and you've got the whole team! This is the first of six giveaways this season, so be there early to secure your cards.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Dr. Jack's

Dr. Jack's will open at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday! Stop by for a place to hang-out and have a sip and bite before heading over to the VMC for Hawkey!

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Royal Rundown

Victoria enters the game 6-3-2-1 and is coming off a tough 3-2 loss in Tri-City on Friday night, where the Americans scored with 60 seconds remaining to outlast the Royals.

Over the past five seasons, the Royals and Winterhawks have faced off 15 times, with Portland holding the upper hand thanks to a 10-3-2-0 record against Victoria.

The Royals are paced by overager Roan Woodward, who leads the team with 17 points (10G, 7A) through 12 games. His 10 goals rank fourth among WHL skaters, with eight coming on the power play - the most in the league.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







