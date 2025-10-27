Hawks Third Period Comeback Falls Short to Royals

Published on October 26, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Reed Brown extended his goal streak to four games and Ryan Miller added a late marker, but the Hawks fell short against the Royals on Sunday night.

Game #13: Portland (2) vs. Victoria (3)

SOG: POR (42) - VIC (27)

PP: POR (0/4) - VIC (1/2)

Saves: Štěbeták (24) - Eskit (40)

SCORING:

VIC - Nolan Stewart (2)

VIC - Timofei Runtso (3) from Hayden Moore and Ashton Brown (power play)

VIC - Ashton Brown (4) from Heath Nelson and Miles Cooper

POR - Reed Brown (4) from Nathan Brown and Jordan Duguay

POR - Ryan Miller (5) from Alex Weiermair and Nathan Free

GAME SUMMARY:

Victoria opened the scoring on Sunday afternoon in Portland as Nolan Stewart found the back of the net at the 9:33 mark of the first period, giving the Royals a 1-0 lead after one. The visitors doubled their advantage midway through the second, striking at 9:34 to take a two-goal cushion into the final frame. Royals goaltender Ethan Eskit was stellar through 40 minutes, turning aside 25 shots to preserve the lead.

Victoria added another just 41 seconds into the third to go up 3-0, but Portland began to mount a comeback. At 7:47, Nathan Brown set up Reed Brown, who buried a quick shot past Eskit amid heavy traffic to get the Hawks on the board for his fourth goal in as many games. The momentum continued late, as captain Ryan Miller batted a loose puck out of mid-air to bring Portland within one with just 61 seconds remaining. Despite the late push, the Royals held on to secure a 3-2 victory.

UP NEXT:

Keep Portland Fear'd as the Portland Winterhawks return home next Friday for Halloween night at the VMC! The Hawks face off against the Prince George Cougars in their third meeting of the season, with puck drop set for 7:00 p.m. PST.

Then, join us the following night, Saturday, November 1, as we celebrate Dia de los Muertos - a night of remembrance, culture, and community - starting at 6:00 p.m.

