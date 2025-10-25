Game Day Hub: October 25 vs Saskatoon

Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Winterhawks hit home ice for the first time this season tonight against the Saskatoon Blades, with puck drop set for 6:00 p.m. PST. Join us for what promises to be a memorable evening as we Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey in Portland! Be in your seats by 6:00 p.m. to catch the special pregame 50th anniversary ceremony before being introduced to the 2025-26 Hawks.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Veterans Memorial Coliseum - Portland, OR.

Uniforms: Gold

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks outlasted the Vancouver Giants in a high-scoring 6-5 win on Friday night. After trading early goals, Portland took control with tallies from Nathan Free, Sam Spehar, and Reed Brown to build a two-goal cushion. Free struck again in the third period, and Jordan Duguay added the eventual game-winner with a slick finish through traffic. Rookie goaltender Blake Clark earned his first WHL victory, stopping 30 of 35 shots as the Hawks held off a late Giants push ahead of their home opener on Saturday, presented by Chick-fil-A.

50 Years of Hawkey

The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! Don't miss the home opener tonight, October 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. presented by Chick-fil-A, as we take on the Saskatoon Blades at the newly renovated Glass Palace. After five weeks on the road, we're excited to return and celebrate this milestone season with an unforgettable night of hockey and fan-filled festivities. This is more than a game - it's a full-blown party, and you won't want to miss a moment!

BE IN YOUR SEATS BY 6 P.M. to catch all the excitement of the pre-game ceremony. Fans in attendance tonight will get the first look at the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, revealed in alphabetical order. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.

Toon Talk

The Winterhawks are proud to welcome back Head Coach of the Saskatoon Blades, Dan DaSilva, to the VMC tonight. Saskatoon's own DaSilva, 40, began his coaching tenure with the Blades ahead of the 2021-22 season as an assistant. His leadership and experience quickly earned himself a promotion to associate coach alongside Brennan Sonne, where he helped steer the Blades to their fifth Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as the WHL's best regular-season team. He spent his entire three-year junior career in Portland from 2002 to 2005, recording 151 points in 200 WHL games, and led the team in scoring during the 2004-05 season to earn a spot on the WHL (West) Second All-Star Team. He later pursued a 16-year professional playing career that included 383 games in the American Hockey League.

The Blades enter tonight's matchup with a 9-3 record, coming off a hard-fought 3-2 loss to the Everett Silvertips on Friday in Washington.

Winterhawks 50/50

Tonight's Winterhawks Foundation 50/50 is live! Half of the prize pot will go to our winner, and the other portion of the proceeds will benefit Portland youth hockey, the Tom's Tykes program, and the Players' Education Fund. BUY RAFFLE TICKETS HERE.

Loud Cups

The Winterhawks are thrilled to announce the Loud Cup as the team's official noisemaker! Be sure to grab yours at the Team Store at entry T. All season ticket holders can pick up their official STH exclusive Loud Cup at the info window located across from Entry A.

Noisemakers of any kind, such as cowbells, whistles, foghorns/airhorns and plastic horns such as vuvuzelas and didgeridoos are not permitted in the VMC.

Updated Security Screening

At Rose Quarter in Portland, home of the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, the venue has installed the advanced Evolv Express security screening system to enhance both guest safety and entry efficiency. With this AI-powered screening technology in place, fans can walk through entry lanes more smoothly-reducing wait times and minimizing disruptions-while the venue's security team can better detect concealed threats without relying solely on traditional metal detectors. This partnership reflects Rose Quarter's commitment to modernizing its security infrastructure in order to provide a safer, more welcoming experience for every event attendee.

Toyota Fast Pass

All Toyota Key Holders and Season Ticket Holders can take advantage of the Toyota Fast Pass Lane, located at the northernmost entrance of the main doors.

Dr. Jack's

Located just outside the Moda Center's Southwest entrance, Dr. Jack's is the perfect destination spot pre and post-game. Featuring locally sourced ingredients and fresh flavors any true Portland foodie can appreciate, the menu offers unique, fan-favorite fare with a twist! Enjoy a refreshing signature cocktail or sip on a variety of local craft beers and wines inside with all the action, or relax on our outdoor patios. Whether you're enjoying a game with friends and family or entertaining clients, Dr. Jack's is sure to please any crowd!

Dr. Jack's will open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday! Stop by for a place to hang-out and have a sip and bite before heading over to the VMC for Hawkey!

Cartside

Looking for a spot to hang out before the game? Stop by Cartside, located at 1825 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR 97227, and enjoy great drinks or a bite from one of the many delicious food carts on site.

Sensory Room presented by DSP Connections

The Sensory Room will be located in the DWYER ROOM on the first floor of the coliseum and the Sensory Kits will be available for pickup at the Rose Quarter Guest Services Window near Entry CC on the VMC concourse. If you have any questions, you can contact the Winterhawks Offices at (503) 236-4295.

Kids' Corner presented by Seebee Construction

We invite all fans to visit our Winterhawks Kids Corner located in the southwest corner of the VMC concourse by entry F. Play foosball, PlayStation 5 NHL25, or check out a book from our Little Library. A big thank you to our friends at Seebee Construction for making the fun activities in the Kids Corner possible.

Score More Chicken

All fans in attendance at Winterhawks home games this season will receive a coupon for a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich whenever the Hawks score four or more goals! Be sure to grab your coupon on the way out after the game.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.







