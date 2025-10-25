Vees Defeated by Wenatchee

Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees jumped out to an early 2-0 lead but ultimately fell to the Wenatchee Wild by a 4-2 score on Friday night at the SOEC.

The Vees fall to 6-4-2 on the season with the loss.

The Vees struck early in the game on Friday with Easton LaPlante taking a drop pass from William James and picking the top corner for his first WHL goal just over two minutes in. That would be all the scoring in the first period.

The second saw the Vees add to their lead with Diego Johnson putting the puck up and over the shoulder of Wild goaltender Tobias Tvrznik to make it 2-0 with his seventh goal of the season.

Penticton had multiple chances to extend the lead but it was Wenatchee striking next on a play off the rush finished off by Luka Shcherbyna to make it 2-1. The Wild would even the game just 12 seconds later off a loose puck pickup following a faceoff that was wired home by Caelan Joudrey to make it 2-2 heading into the third period.

Wenatchee found the game winner with Rui Han's individual effort one-on-three that was finished off through Jesse Sanche's five-hole to make it 3-2.

The Wild would pot an empty net goal following a flurry of late game penalties to finish off the 4-2 score.

The Vees went four-for-four on the penalty kill on Friday night in the loss.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 34

Wild- 22

Scoring:

Vees- Easton LaPlante, Diego Johnson

Wild- Luka Shcherbyna, Caelan Joudrey, Rui Han, Zane Saab

Power Plays:

Vees- 0/1

Wild- 0/4

Goaltending:

Vees- Jesse Sanche - 18/21

Wild- Tobias Tvrznik - 32/34

Up Next: The Vees travel to Everett on Saturday night for a 6:00PM puck drop before returning home to the SOEC to host the Medicine Hat Tigers on Monday at 6:30PM.







