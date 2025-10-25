Six-Goal Performance Helps Winterhawks Conquer Giants on Friday Night

Seven different Winterhawks tallied two points, and Blake Clark stopped 30 shots to earn the win in his first WHL start, as Portland took down the Giants by a final score of 6-5 on Friday night in Vancouver.

Game #11: Portland (6) vs. Vancouver (5)

SOG: POR (25) - VAN (35)

PP: POR (1/2) - VAN (3/5)

Saves: Clark (30) - Hood (11) Pyne (8)

SCORING:

VAN - Ty Halaburda (8) from Cameron Schmidt and Ryan Lin (power play)

POR - Alex Weiermair (4) from Jake Gustafson and Ryan Miller

POR - Nathan Free (6) from Alex Weiermair and Jordan Duguay

POR - Sam Spehar (2) from Will McLaughlin and Reed Brown (power play)

VAN - Cameron Schmidt (7) from Ryan Lin and Tyrus Sparks (power play)

POR - Reed Brown (2) from Sam Spehar

VAN - Adam Titblach (5) from Brett Olson and Ethan Mittelsteadt (power play)

POR - Nathan Free (7) from Ryan Miller

VAN - Aaron Orbobaifo (3) from Cameron Schmidt

POR - Jordan Duguay (6) from Jake Gustafson and Carter Sotheran

VAN - Tobias Tomik (4) from Ryan Lin and Tyrus Sparks (short handed)

GAME SUMMARY:

The Giants opened the scoring Friday night in Vancouver after a loose puck in front allowed Ty Halaburda to bury it and give the home team an early lead. The Hawks answered at the 5:15 mark, as a crisp tic-tac-toe play from the top line saw Jake Gustafson cut through the middle and drop a no-look pass to Alex Weiermair, who fired a wrist shot to even the score. Portland added another after video review confirmed that Nathan Free's shot had crossed the line, trickling over the glove of Giants' second-year netminder Burke Hood to give the Hawks a 2-1 lead. The visitors rounded out the first-period scoring when Will McLaughlin's point shot from the blue line was redirected in front by Sam Spehar, sending Portland into the first intermission ahead 3-1.

The Giants pulled one back 10:42 into the middle frame off the stick of Cameron Schmidt, marking his seventh goal of the season. The Hawks responded once again, as Reed Brown's tremendous individual effort to steal the puck and keep it in the attacking zone led to a scoring chance down the right side. Brown fired a low shot past Hood and into the corner to restore Portland's two-goal lead.

The Giants added another goal just over three minutes into the third period, but the Winterhawks answered less than two minutes later when Free pounced on a loose puck off a turnover in front of the Vancouver net and buried his chance to restore the two-goal lead. After the home team pulled back within one, Portland struck again for its sixth and final goal as Gustafson drew defenders in and dropped a pass to Jordan Duguay, who weaved through traffic and roofed his shot for his seventh goal of the season. Vancouver added one more late tally, but the Hawks held strong to secure a 6-5 victory before heading home for their home opener tomorrow night, presented by Chick-fil-A. Blake Clark stood tall in net for Portland, as he stopped 30 of 35 shots to earn himself a win in his first game in the WHL.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks hit home ice for the first time this season! Join us on Saturday, October 25, as we Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey at 6:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

As part of the celebration, the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time will be unveiled throughout the season-beginning with an alphabetical reveal at our home opener, presented by Chick-fil-A, and culminating in the announcement of the Top 10 on March 7, 2026.

Reminder, you can watch all Portland Winterhawks games on Victory+ for free all season long! Click here to visit the Winterhawks hub or download the Victory+ app on your smartphone or connected device.

