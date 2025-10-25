Preview: Americans at Wild - October 25, 2025

Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: Connor Dale scored a power play goal with one minute remaining in regulation to lift the Americans to a 3-2 win over the Victoria Royals last night. Jakub Vanecek and Jake Gudelj also scored for the Americans, while Xavier Wendt made a number of highlight-reel saves during the 33-save performance. The victory marked the first time this year the Americans have won back to back games.

VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the second of six meetings between the Americans and Wild this season, with Tri-City winning the first one 3-2 on October 4. That night was the Americans home opener. The two teams play a home-and-home set December 12 and 13 beginning in Wenatchee before the season series wraps up in January with games on the 24 (@ WEN) and 31 (@ TC).

Team Comparison

TRI-CITY AMERICANS Wenatchee Wild

RECORD: 4-6-0-0 RECORD: 2-6-1-1

CONFERENCE RANKING: 10th CONFERENCE RANKING: 12th

Goals for: 25 Goals for: 25

GOALS AGAINST: 41 GOALS AGAINST: 41

POWER PLAY: 21.6% (8/37) POWER PLAY: 12.5% (6/48)

PENALTY KILL: 58.1% (18/31) PENALTY KILL: 86.0% (43/50)

LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:

Jake Gudelj (2-8-10) Mason Kraft (4-8-12)

Connor Dale (3-5-8) Luka Shcherbyna (6-1-10)

Savin Virk (3-4-7) Josh Toll (0-6-6)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram







Western Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.