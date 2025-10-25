Preview: Americans at Wild - October 25, 2025
Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: Connor Dale scored a power play goal with one minute remaining in regulation to lift the Americans to a 3-2 win over the Victoria Royals last night. Jakub Vanecek and Jake Gudelj also scored for the Americans, while Xavier Wendt made a number of highlight-reel saves during the 33-save performance. The victory marked the first time this year the Americans have won back to back games.
VS WENATCHEE: Tonight is the second of six meetings between the Americans and Wild this season, with Tri-City winning the first one 3-2 on October 4. That night was the Americans home opener. The two teams play a home-and-home set December 12 and 13 beginning in Wenatchee before the season series wraps up in January with games on the 24 (@ WEN) and 31 (@ TC).
Team Comparison
TRI-CITY AMERICANS Wenatchee Wild
RECORD: 4-6-0-0 RECORD: 2-6-1-1
CONFERENCE RANKING: 10th CONFERENCE RANKING: 12th
Goals for: 25 Goals for: 25
GOALS AGAINST: 41 GOALS AGAINST: 41
POWER PLAY: 21.6% (8/37) POWER PLAY: 12.5% (6/48)
PENALTY KILL: 58.1% (18/31) PENALTY KILL: 86.0% (43/50)
LEADING SCORERS: LEADING SCORERS:
Jake Gudelj (2-8-10) Mason Kraft (4-8-12)
Connor Dale (3-5-8) Luka Shcherbyna (6-1-10)
Savin Virk (3-4-7) Josh Toll (0-6-6)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Follow us on social media: Twitter » Facebook » Instagram
