Vees Hand Silvertips First Regulation Loss

Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees came out flying on Saturday night in Everett and didn't look back, dominating the Everett Silvertips, who were previously 10-0-1 on the season, on their way to a 7-0 victory.

The Vees jump to 7-4-2 on the season with the victory.

The Vees struck early in the game on Saturday just as a powerplay ended as Ryden Evers potted his sixth of the season and first of four on the night. The Vees would continue to push with William James jamming home his first as a Vee following a wraparound pass from Brady Birnie.

The scoring in the first wouldn't end there as Matteo Danis drove the net and deflected a shot past Silvertips goaltender Anders Miller to make it 3-0. Jacob Kvasnicka would finish off the first period scoring with his sixth of the year at 18:12 on the powerplay..

The second saw had the Vees continuing to dominate. After a push back from the Silvertips, it was Evers who struck again on a one timer that deflected blocker side to make it 5-0. Evers would finish off the hat-trick with a short-side shot just 90 seconds later to make the score 6-0 heading into the final frame.

Penticton would finish off the destruction of the Silvertips with Evers battling at the side of the net and forcing home his fourth goal of the night to make the final score 7-0.

AJ Reyelts stopped all 33 shots he faced for his first career WHL shutout and is now 6-0-2 on the season.

The Vees went two-for-six on the powerplay and finished a perfect four-for-four on the penalty kill.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 31

Silvertips- 33

Scoring:

Vees- Ryden Evers (4), William James, Matteo Danis, Jacob Kvasnicka

Silvertips-

Power Plays:

Vees- 2/6

Silvertips- 0/4

Goaltending:

Vees- AJ Reyelts - 33/33

Silvertips- Anders Miller - 7/11, Raiden Legall - 17/20

Up Next: The Vees return home to the SOEC to host the Medicine Hat Tigers on Monday at 6:30PM.







