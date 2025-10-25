Game Preview: Game 14 at Rockets

Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first and only matchup between the Tigers and the Rockets this season. The two teams last met in the 2025-26 pre-season where the Tigers went 2-0-0-0 against the Rockets to win the inaugural Northern Lights Cup. Liam Ruck (2G, 4A) led the team with six points in the series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Kelowna 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Mar 4 2025)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Kelowna

8-4-1-0 4-5-0-1

Central - 2nd B.C. - 6th

East - 4th West - 9th

Home - 6-0-0-0 Home - 1-3-0-1

Away - 2-4-1-0 Away - 3-2-0-0

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Kelowna

47-17-3-1 18-44-4-2

Central - 1st B.C. - 5th

East - 1st West - 11th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 19-20-3-2

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 9-24-1-0

Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Blazers 5-4 in overtime on Friday, October 24th in the Sandman Centre. Misha Volotovskii (2G), Tyson Moss (1G, 1A), and Gavin Kor (2A) led the team with two points each. In addition to Volotovskii and Moss's Tallies, Noah Davidson also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Carter Casey stopped 21 of 26 shots on goal.

2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Yaroslav Bryzgalov (13) GAA - Carter Casey (2.67)

Goals - Misha Volotovskii (8) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.902)

Assists - Markus Ruck (11) Wins - Jordan Switzer (6)

PIMs - Bryce Pickford & Carter Cunningham (19) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)

Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo & Misha Volotovskii (+12)

2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)

Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)

PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)

Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 20.9%

Penalty Kill: 83.6%

Special Teams (Pre-Season):

Power Play: 31.6%

Penalty Kill: 70.0%

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Goals Misha Volotovskii - 8 (T-7th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 11 (T-9th)

Power Play Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 3 (T-9th)

Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-9th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 6 (T-5th)

Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-2nd)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-4th)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)

Noah Davidson - 1 (T-10th)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-10th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-10th)

Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-10th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +12 (T-5th)

Misha Volotovskii - +12 (T-5th)

Bryce Pickford - +10 (T-10th)

Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 2.67 (10th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 6 (T-2nd)

Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Noah Davidson 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Misha Volotovskii 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Yaroslav Bryzgalov 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Noah Davidson 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Ruptash First Career Point 0 Career Points

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Carter Cunningham 50 Career Games Played 49 Career Games Played

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Kadon McCann 150 Career Games Played 148 Career Games Played

Kadon McCann 50 Career Points 45 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 14 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Kamloops Blazers 5-4 OTL @ Penticton Vees - Mon. Oct. 27 6:35PM (PDT)

@ Prince George Cougars 6-3 W @ Edmonton Oil Kings - Sat. Nov 1 2:00PM (MDT)

@ Vancouver Giants 3-1 L VS Tri-City Americans - Sun. Nov 2 4:00PM (MST)

@ Victoria Royals 5-4 L VS Edmonton Oil Kings - Fri. Nov 7 7:00PM (MST)

VS Spokane Chiefs 3-2 W VS Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 8 7:00PM (MST)







Western Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.