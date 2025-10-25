Game Preview: Game 14 at Rockets
Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first and only matchup between the Tigers and the Rockets this season. The two teams last met in the 2025-26 pre-season where the Tigers went 2-0-0-0 against the Rockets to win the inaugural Northern Lights Cup. Liam Ruck (2G, 4A) led the team with six points in the series.
2024-25 Season Series:
Kelowna 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Mar 4 2025)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Kelowna
8-4-1-0 4-5-0-1
Central - 2nd B.C. - 6th
East - 4th West - 9th
Home - 6-0-0-0 Home - 1-3-0-1
Away - 2-4-1-0 Away - 3-2-0-0
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Kelowna
47-17-3-1 18-44-4-2
Central - 1st B.C. - 5th
East - 1st West - 11th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 19-20-3-2
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 9-24-1-0
Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Blazers 5-4 in overtime on Friday, October 24th in the Sandman Centre. Misha Volotovskii (2G), Tyson Moss (1G, 1A), and Gavin Kor (2A) led the team with two points each. In addition to Volotovskii and Moss's Tallies, Noah Davidson also found the back of the net for the Tigers. Carter Casey stopped 21 of 26 shots on goal.
2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Yaroslav Bryzgalov (13) GAA - Carter Casey (2.67)
Goals - Misha Volotovskii (8) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.902)
Assists - Markus Ruck (11) Wins - Jordan Switzer (6)
PIMs - Bryce Pickford & Carter Cunningham (19) Shutouts - Carter Casey (1)
Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo & Misha Volotovskii (+12)
2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)
Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)
Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)
PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)
Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Power Play: 20.9%
Penalty Kill: 83.6%
Special Teams (Pre-Season):
Power Play: 31.6%
Penalty Kill: 70.0%
League Top 10s (Regular Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Goals Misha Volotovskii - 8 (T-7th)
Assists Markus Ruck - 11 (T-9th)
Power Play Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 3 (T-9th)
Bryce Pickford - 3 (T-9th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 6 (T-5th)
Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-2nd)
Jonas Woo - 1 (T-2nd)
First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-4th)
Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)
Noah Davidson - 1 (T-10th)
Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-10th)
Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-10th)
Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-10th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +12 (T-5th)
Misha Volotovskii - +12 (T-5th)
Bryce Pickford - +10 (T-10th)
Goals Against Average Carter Casey - 2.67 (10th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 6 (T-2nd)
Shutouts Carter Casey - 1 (T-3rd)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Noah Davidson 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Misha Volotovskii 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Yaroslav Bryzgalov 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Noah Davidson 3 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Luke Ruptash First Career Point 0 Career Points
Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Carter Cunningham 50 Career Games Played 49 Career Games Played
Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Kadon McCann 150 Career Games Played 148 Career Games Played
Kadon McCann 50 Career Points 45 Career Points
Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 14 Forwards
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
2009 Ruptash, Warrener
2025 NHL Draft:
Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Kamloops Blazers 5-4 OTL @ Penticton Vees - Mon. Oct. 27 6:35PM (PDT)
@ Prince George Cougars 6-3 W @ Edmonton Oil Kings - Sat. Nov 1 2:00PM (MDT)
@ Vancouver Giants 3-1 L VS Tri-City Americans - Sun. Nov 2 4:00PM (MST)
@ Victoria Royals 5-4 L VS Edmonton Oil Kings - Fri. Nov 7 7:00PM (MST)
VS Spokane Chiefs 3-2 W VS Brandon Wheat Kings - Sat. Nov 8 7:00PM (MST)
