Dale's Last-Minute Goal Leads Americans To Win Over Victoria

Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Wenatchee, WA. - Ryan Grout stood tall in the Tri-City Americans (5-6-0-0) crease, making 27 saves for his first win of the season to backstop the Americans to a 3-1 win over the Wenatchee Wild (2-7-1-1) Saturday night.

Despite the two teams combining for four power plays, neither team was able to score in the opening period. The Americans had a brief 28-second five-on-three advantage but couldn't find the game's first goal as the two teams went to the intermission scoreless. Shots read 8-6 Tri-City through 20 minutes.

The Americans had two more power plays to start the second period, and while they couldn't capitalize on them, they did score two quick goals to jump ahead 2-0.

First was Savin Virk taking advantage of a turnover by Wenatchee as the puck bounced off the stick of Caelen Joudrey at the blue line and created a breakaway for Virk.

He skated into the Wenatchee zone and pulled the puck to his backhand, lifting it over the glove of Tobias Tvrznik for his fourth of the year 7:49 into the second period.

Off the next faceoff the Americans went back to work in the Wild zone. Wenatchee tried to clear the puck out of the zone up the right-wing boards, but Aden Bouchard pinched in from the point to hold the zone.

Bouchard then skated toward the slot, stepping through two defenders to get to the net, and jammed the puck past Tvrznik for his first career WHL goal. The two tallies came just 13 seconds apart.

After killing off two more Wenatchee power plays in the middle frame, the Americans carried their 2-0 lead into the second intermission. Shots were 15-14 Wenatchee after two.

The Wild thought they had cut into the Americas lead, but a goal was waived off after a review confirmed it was knocked in with a glove.

Just over the halfway mark of the period, Wenatchee did cut into the lead when Aiden Grossklaus took a cross-ice pass and fired a one timer past the right pad of Ryan Grout. The goal came with 9:12 left in regulation.

As the clock ticked down to the final minutes of the game, Wenatchee pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker trying to find the tying goal. Tri-City was able to withstand the full-court press before Connor Dale picked up a loose puck in the Americans zone, raced through center and was able to step around a defenseman to hit the empty net and seal the win.

Grout turned aside 27 shots and was named the first star of the game for his effort.

The Americans return home to host the Saskatoon Blades (9-5-0-0) at the Toyota Center Tuesday night.







Western Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

