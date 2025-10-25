Game Preview: Vees at Silvertips

Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

The Penticton Vees will look to get back in the win column on Saturday night against the WHL's hottest team.

The Vees travel to Everett to battle the 10-0-1 Silvertips for a 6:00PM puck drop. Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees (6-4-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead on the Wenatchee Wild Friday night at the SOEC but were unable to hang on as the Wild scored four unanswered goals to steal a 4-2 victory. Vees defenceman Easton LaPlante picked up his first WHL goal in the defeat.

The Silvertips enter the game with the best record in the WHL and defeated the Saskatoon Blades by a 3-2 score last night at home. They outshot the blades 39-16 in the victory and have won eight straight games.

Following tonight's game, the Vees will host the Medicine Hat Tigers on Monday Oct. 27 at 6:35PM.

Vees Player to Watch: AJ Reyelts: Goaltender AJ Reyelts is projected to make his first start against the Silvertips this season. He is 5-0-2 in seven starts this year and sports a 2.10 goals against average to go along with a .925 save percentage this season.

Fast Fact: Brady Birnie will play in his 280th WHL regular season game tonight in Everett.

HEAD TO HEAD: This is the second head-to-head matchup between the Vees and Silvertips this season. Everett picked up a 5-2 victory in Penticton last weekend. They will wrap up their season series with a home-and-home March 13&14.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 16 points (5g, 11a)

Brady Birnie- 11 points (4g, 7a)

Brittan Alstead- 11 points (8g, 3a)

Ryden Evers- 11 points (5g, 6a)

Diego Johnson- 9 points (7g, 2a)

Silvertips:

Julius Miettinen- 19 points (8g, 11a)

Matias Vanhanen- 18 points (2g, 16a)

Shea Busch- 13 points (9g, 4a)







