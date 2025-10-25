Oil Kings Welcome Pats to Rogers Place for Country Night

Edmonton, Alta. - Buckle up, and dust off your boots for Country Night at Rogers Place tonight as the Edmonton Oil Kings host the Regina Pats.

The Oil Kings are coming off a shootout loss on Tuesday night, their first loss at home this season, but still sit at 9-3-0-1 on the year and remain atop the Central Division and Eastern Conference. The Oil Kings are averaging 3.9 goals per game, while only allowing 2.5 per-game through 13 games this season and the Oil Kings penalty kill continues to be a leader for the club, working at an 89.3% clip, the second-best in the WHL. Ethan MacKenzie will look to stay hot for Edmonton as he holds a four-game point streak with five points over that stretch.

Meanwhile, the opponents, the Pats are on a mini two game road swing in Alberta after a 5-2 loss to the Red Deer Rebels last night in Red Deer. Regina is now 3-7-1-0 on the season. The powerplay for Regina has been solid as well, currently sitting at 25.5% on the season. The Pats are led offensively by Edmonton product Julien Maze who has 18 points in 11 games.

This will mark the second of four meetings this season between the two clubs. Back on October 1, the Oil Kings grabbed a 4-3 win in Regina, led by Miroslav Holinka scoring two goals in his season debut.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is at 7 p.m. tonight.







