Oil Kings Welcome Pats to Rogers Place for Country Night
Published on October 25, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - Buckle up, and dust off your boots for Country Night at Rogers Place tonight as the Edmonton Oil Kings host the Regina Pats.
The Oil Kings are coming off a shootout loss on Tuesday night, their first loss at home this season, but still sit at 9-3-0-1 on the year and remain atop the Central Division and Eastern Conference. The Oil Kings are averaging 3.9 goals per game, while only allowing 2.5 per-game through 13 games this season and the Oil Kings penalty kill continues to be a leader for the club, working at an 89.3% clip, the second-best in the WHL. Ethan MacKenzie will look to stay hot for Edmonton as he holds a four-game point streak with five points over that stretch.
Meanwhile, the opponents, the Pats are on a mini two game road swing in Alberta after a 5-2 loss to the Red Deer Rebels last night in Red Deer. Regina is now 3-7-1-0 on the season. The powerplay for Regina has been solid as well, currently sitting at 25.5% on the season. The Pats are led offensively by Edmonton product Julien Maze who has 18 points in 11 games.
This will mark the second of four meetings this season between the two clubs. Back on October 1, the Oil Kings grabbed a 4-3 win in Regina, led by Miroslav Holinka scoring two goals in his season debut.
Puck drop from Rogers Place is at 7 p.m. tonight.
Western Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025
- Game Day Hub: October 25 vs Saskatoon - Portland Winterhawks
- Oil Kings Welcome Pats to Rogers Place for Country Night - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Giants Push Late But Fall 6-5 to Winterhawks - Vancouver Giants
- Pats Fall, 5-2, in Hard-Fought Matchup on the Road Against Rebels - Regina Pats
- Americans Edge Royals, 3-2 - Tri-City Americans
- T-Birds Doubled up by Cougars - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Preview: Americans at Wild - October 25, 2025 - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Fall, 5-4, in OT to Blazers - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Wenatchee Wild Claim Season's First Road Win, Han Bags First WHL Goal in 4-2 Win Friday - Wenatchee Wild
- Vees Defeated by Wenatchee - Penticton Vees
- Dale's Last-Minute Goal Leads Americans To Win Over Victoria - Tri-City Americans
- Six-Goal Performance Helps Winterhawks Conquer Giants on Friday Night - Portland Winterhawks
- Cougars Storm Back with Five Unanswered Goals to Defeat Thunderbirds, 6-3 - Prince George Cougars
- Broncos Show Grit in 4-0 Loss to Raiders - Swift Current Broncos
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Edmonton Oil Kings Stories
- Oil Kings Welcome Pats to Rogers Place for Country Night
- Three Oil Kings Prospects Set to Represent Provinces at WHL Cup
- Oil Kings and OFSS Calling for Donations of Socks for #Socktober
- Oil Kings Battle Back in Third But Fall in Shootout to Chiefs
- Oil Kings Host Chiefs in Cross Conference Clash