Oil Kings and OFSS Calling for Donations of Socks for #Socktober
Published on October 22, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Edmonton Oil Kings News Release
Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are excited to once again be teaming up with Operation Friendship Seniors Society (OFSS) of Edmonton for another season of #Socktober!
Each year, #Socktober helps collect socks for seniors in need in the Edmonton area to help battle to cold winters in our city.
The Oil Kings are calling fans to bring and donate new pairs of socks to the home games this Saturday, October 25 (Country Night vs. Regina Pats) and Sunday, October 26 (Military Appreciation Night vs. Calgary Hitmen). With each donation, fans will receive a voucher for two tickets to the game on November 30 against the Saskatoon Blades as the Oil Kings host Crazy Hair Day!
"A warm pair of Socks provides not only warmth but hope for a better today, a better tomorrow," said OFSS Community Relations Manager Jimmy Morrison. "Socks are a basic necessity item that people take from granted every day. For those that don't have that, we are able to give them socks and let them know that someone cares about them"
Last year, the Oil Kings participated in "Sockuary" with OFSS, gathering donations in January, resulting in 1,674 pairs of socks donated to OFSS. During #Socktober, OFSS has a goal of collecting 10,000 socks as part of the campaign.
About Operation Friendship Seniors Society:
Operation Friendship Seniors Society is a non-profit society that provides community-based preventative social services to the seniors of Edmonton's inner city. They provide safe, affordable non-institutional housing options.
