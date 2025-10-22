Six Prospects to Represent Moose Jaw at the 2025 WHL Cup this Week

RED DEER, Alta. - The WHL Cup kicks off tonight, and the Moose Jaw Warriors are well-represented with six prospects spread across three provincial teams.

Representing Team British Columbia are goaltender Dylan Mingo and defenceman Miller Watkins.

"[Being selected] shows the work that I've [been putting] in on, off the ice, at home, at the gym. It's really exciting," said Mingo. "I've been playing against these guys for a couple years now, and [there's] a bunch of skill, [and some] really, really good players on this team."

Representing Team Manitoba is James Stanton, a defenceman that the Warriors selected in the third round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Representing Team Saskatchewan are forwards Kash Elke and Linden Abercrombie, and defenceman Jett Prpich, who was named an assistant captain.

"It was awesome to hear that I made the team to represent [Saskatchewan], not only that, but to get to represent Moose Jaw. It's an honour to represent both teams," said Elke. "It's been a long journey [to get to the final roster]."

Team Saskatchewan and Team British Columbia square off this afternoon at 4:15, with the game between Team Manitoba and Team Alberta to follow at 7:00. Thursday, Team British Columbia and Team Alberta face off at 4:15 and Team Manitoba and Team Alberta take the 7:00 slot. To finish the round robin, Team Saskatchewan and Team Manitoba meet at 10:30 on Friday morning, and Team British Columbia and Team Alberta take the last round robin game at 1:15.







