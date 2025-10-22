Burcar, Esler Shine in Chiefs' 3-2 Shootout Win over Oil Kings Tuesday

Edmonton, A.B. - The Spokane Chiefs held on through a strong comeback effort by the Edmonton Oil Kings to ultimately come out on top in a 3-2 shootout victory Tuesday night. The win marked the end of a six-game road trip for the Chiefs that saw them go 3-3-0-0.

After a penalty-riddled opening frame, it was Gavin Burcar who finally broke through with less than five minutes to go in the second period. He intercepted the puck as the Oil Kings were trying to get it out of the zone and quickly ran it back toward the net, chipping it backhanded past Edmonton netminder Ethan Simcoe. It marked Burcar's second goal of the season, leading Chiefs' rookies. Veteran forward Ethan Hughes picked up an assist on the play.

At 8:48 in the third, Chase Harrington scooped up a rebound from Owen Schoettler right in front of the crease before he chipped it over Simcoe and into the twine to give Spokane a 2-0 lead.

Okotoks native Carter Esler turned aside all 14 shots he faced through the first 54 minutes of play. It wasn't until 14:33 in the third that the Oil Kings got some momentum going when Blake Fiddler scored his first goal of the year with help from Lukas Sawchyn and Miroslav Holinka.

Andrew O'Neill came up clutch for Edmonton as he scored the equalizer with less than two minutes left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Neither team could finish it in the bonus frame and it was Gavin Burcar who netted the game-winner with another dazzling move in the shootout while Esler stopped all three of Edmonton's attempts.

The Chiefs continued to struggle on the power play, going 0-for-4, but were once again perfect on the kill at 3-for-3.

Spokane just outshot the Oil Kings at 26-25.

With the long road trip in the rearview, the Chiefs will return home to take on the Everett Silvertips for the first time this season on Sunday at the Spokane Arena.







