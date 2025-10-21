Preview: Chiefs Wrap up Six-Game Road Trip in Edmonton Tuesday Night
Published on October 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Edmonton, A.B. - The Spokane Chiefs wrap up their six-game road trip against the Edmonton Oil Kings Tuesday night. So far the Chiefs are 3-2-0-0 on the trip, including 2-2-0-0 against Eastern Conference teams.
LOCATION: Rogers Place
TIME: 6:00 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
Check out the Spokane Chiefs Statistics
