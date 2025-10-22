Game Preview: Rockets Visit Royals Wednesday Night

Kelowna Rockets right wing Kalder Varga

The Kelowna Rockets (3-5-0-1) hit the road on Wednesday to face the Victoria Royals (6-2-2-0) at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. Fans can watch live for free on Victory+ or listen on 104.7 The Lizard.

Kelowna enters the matchup looking to halt a five-game losing skid after a 3-1 setback in Tri-City on Sunday. Despite the results, the Rockets have been generating strong offensive pressure, outshooting their opponents in three straight games. They look to rebound from their shootout loss against the Victoria Royals a week ago.

VICTORIA:

The Royals come into Wednesday's contest riding a three-game win streak, capped by a 5-4 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers on home ice last weekend.

Victoria's offense has been among the WHL's most productive early in the season, averaging more than four goals per game through ten contests. Roan Woodward (8G, 7A) and Hayden Moore (5G, 9A) lead the charge up front, while Timofei Runtso (2G, 9A) continues to drive the playmaking from the back end.

The Royals also boast one of the league's top power play units, operating at 31.25%, making discipline and special teams a key factor for Kelowna.

INSIDE THE SERIES

2025-26 Season Series: Victoria leads 1-0-0-0

Last Meeting: Victoria 6 @ Kelowna 5 (SO) - October 15, 2025

Kelowna Record: 3-5-0-1

Victoria Record: 6-2-2-0

Last 5 Games:

Kelowna - (3-1 L @ Tri-City), (3-2 L vs Everett), (6-5 L vs Victoria), (5-3 L @ Penticton), (3-1 L vs Seattle)

Victoria - (5-4 W vs Medicine Hat), (6-5 W @ Kelowna), (3-2 W @ Penticton), (2-1 L vs Everett), (4-1 L vs Everett)

Goals For/Against: Kelowna 26 GF / 37 GA | Victoria 43 GF / 40 GA

Special Teams: Kelowna PP 7/43 (16.3%), PK 27/35 (77.1%) | Victoria PP 15/48 (31.3%), PK 26/34 (76.5%)

UPCOMING WHL MILESTONES:

Mazden Leslie is 4 points away from 200 career WHL points.

Mazden Leslie is 12 games away from 300 career WHL games played

Carson Wetsch is 13 games away from 200 career WHL games played.

Hiroki Gojsic is 9 points shy from 100 career WHL points

INJURY REPORT:

#11 Tij Iginla - Illness (Day to Day)

#15 Levi Benson - Lower Body (Day to Day)

#6 Jackson Gillespie - Upper Body (Day to Day)

#26 Rowan Guest - Upper Body (Day to Day)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Following Wednesday's matchup, the Rockets return home for Hershey Candy Scramble Night on Saturday, October 25th, when they host the Medicine Hat Tigers at 6:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets for all Rockets home games are available at selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office at Prospera Place.

