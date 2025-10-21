Warriors Look to Take Second Game of Series over the Rebels

Published on October 21, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are back in action for a rematch against the Red Deer Rebels, this time on home turf. Last time the teams met, the Warriors emerged victorious. During the last sixteen seconds of the game, there were a total of 131 penalty minutes handed out. Connor Schmidt and Peyton Shore each received a one-game suspension, and Matthew Gard received a two-game suspension.

In the second half of the weekend back-to-back against the Sasaktoon Bldaes, the Warriors fell 8 - 5. The Blades tallied three goals early in the game, and although the Warriors were able to bring themselves within one goal heading into the final frame, they were unable to complete the comeback.

Mathieu Lajoie recorded the first multi-point game of his career after recording two assists on Saturday night. Colt Carter has taken back the leading scorer title on the team after tallying another assist to bring his season total to four goals and seven assists through 11 games.

Head Coach Mark O'Leary will tie Al Tuer tonight for most games coached in franchise history. He is expected to pass Al Tuer to become the record holder at Friday night's game against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

It's the second buy one ticket, and get a second ticket of equal or lesser value for 50% off night of the season. Tickets for tonight's game can be purchased here. For fans that can't make it to the game, follow along on Country 100 with James Gallo and Derek Kletzel or on Victory+ with Marc Smith.







