Warriors Look to Shake off Disappointing Mid-Week Loss

Published on October 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







SASKATOON, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors are on the hunt for a win following a disappointing Wednesday night loss to the Kamloops Blazers.

After taking a commanding 4 - 0 lead in the second period, the Warriors allowed five unanswered Blazers goals in the third period to hand the team their fourth regulation loss of the season. Aiden Ziprick tallied two goals, Landen McFadden registered a goal and two points, and Nolan Paquette and Gage Nagel added a goal each. Owen Berge tallied two assists in the loss.

Colt Carter continues to lead the Warriors with four goals and six assists through nine games. On Wednesday, Hockey Canada announced that Carter had been named to Team Canada Red ahead of the U17 World Hockey Challenge happening in Nova Scotia from October 31 - November 8.

On Wednesday, Head Coach Mark O'Leary moved into sole possession of second place on the franchise record board for most games coached. Friday's battle will mark his 358th game as Head Coach of the Warriors. He now sits two games back of tying Al Tuer for most games coached in franchise history.

The Saskatoon Blades enter the weekend with a record of 7 - 2. David Lewandowski leads the Blade with four goals and eight assists for 12 points through seven games. Dominik Petr has tallied six goals and five assists for 11 points through nine games, and Rowan Calvert is credited with six goals and three assists for nine points through as many games.

Game coverage with James Gallo starts with the pregame show at 6:40 on Country 100 or watch for free on Victory+.







