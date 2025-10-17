Pats Deal Brayden Smith to Hurricanes

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club has traded 2007-born defenceman Brayden Smith to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for a 2028 fifth-round pick and a 2027 eighth-round pick.

Smith, 18, tallied two assists in five games this season. The Saskatoon, Sask. product recorded seven points (2G-5A) in 51 games with the Pats last season, as well as 24 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1, 181 lb. left-shot defenceman was selected by the Pats in the third round of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

"We'd like to thank Brayden for his time and efforts with the Pats, and wish him all the best in Lethbridge," said Regina Pats GM Dale Derkatch.







