Rockets Host Silvertips & Visit Americans

Published on October 17, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets centre Tij Iginla joins the celebration

The Kelowna Rockets (3-3-0-1) look to bounce back this weekend after three straight losses as they host the Everett Silvertips (7-0-1-0) on Saturday night at Prospera Place for the Rockets Canadian Cancer Night before heading south to face the Tri-City Americans (2-5-0-0) on Sunday afternoon at the Toyota Center. Saturday's puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m., while Sunday's game gets underway at 4:05 p.m. Fans can stream both games live for free on Victory+ or listen live on 104.7 The Lizard.

The Rockets are coming off a 6-5 shootout loss to the Victoria Royals on Wednesday, a game that saw Tij Iginla record his first two goals of the season and add an assist in the comeback effort in his first game of the season. Kalder Varga, Hayden Paupanekis, and Tomas Poletin also scored in the high-scoring affair.

Kelowna enters the weekend winless in their last three (0-2-0-1) but have shown plenty of offensive spark, scoring 13 goals across that stretch. Saturday marks the Rockets' first meeting of the season against Everett, while Sunday's tilt will be their first of four versus Tri-City this year.

EVERETT:

The Silvertips have stormed out of the gate to open the 2025-26 campaign, posting a 7-0-1-0 record to sit atop the Western Conference standings. Everett's offensive depth has been on full display, led by imports Matias Vanhanen (2g, 14a) and Julius Miettinen (7g, 7a). The Silvertips have outscored opponents 36-17 through their first eight contests and boast a 24.1% power play.

Everett dominated the season series against Kelowna last year (4-0-0-0), including two wins at Prospera Place. Goaltender Raiden LeGall has been steady in the crease, posting a 1.83 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.

TRI-CITY:

The Americans enter the weekend at 2-5-0-0, looking to build off a hard-fought 4-3 win over Prince George last weekend. Jake Gudelj (6a) leads the team in scoring, while Cruz Pavao (3g, 2a) and Savin Virk (1g, 4a) have provided steady production.

Tri-City's power play has connected at 17.4%, while their penalty kill sits at 66.7% through seven games. The Rockets lost the head-to-head series last year (1-3-0-1), but have won majority of the games between the two over the last five years (11-5-0-1).

INSIDE THE SERIES

Category Everett Kelowna

Record 7-0-1-0 3-3-0-1

Goals For / Against 36 / 17 23 / 31

Power Play 7/29 (24.1%) 5/33 (15.2%)

Penalty Kill 7/39 (82.1%) 6/24 (75.0%)

Category Tri-City Kelowna

Record 2-5-0-0 3-3-0-1

Goals For / Against 16 / 29 23 / 31

Power Play 4/23 (17.4%) 5/33 (15.2%)

Penalty Kill 7/21 (66.7%) 6/24 (75.0%)

ROSTER NOTES:

Tij Iginla (Utah Mammoth) and Hayden Paupanekis (Montreal Canadiens) both returned to the lineup this previous Wednesday to take on the Victoria Royals. Iginla finished the game with two goals and one assist for three points and was also named the first star of the game in the 6-5 shootout loss. Paupanekis scored a goal and had an assist for two points in the loss, and he was named the third star of the game. 2024 First Round WHL Pick, Owen Hayden, is expected to make his WHL debut this weekend after being named to the U17 World Hockey Challenge earlier this week.

INJURY REPORT:

#3 Owen Hayden (Lower Body, Day-to-Day)

#15 Levi Benson (Lower Body, Day-to-Day)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Following Sunday's matchup in Tri-City, the Rockets will travel west to face the Victoria Royals on Wednesday, October 22nd, before returning home to host the former WHL Champions, the Medicine Hat Tigers, on Saturday, October 25th, at Prospera Place.

Single-game tickets for all Rockets home games are available through selectyourtickets.com or at the Select Your Tickets Box Office at Prospera Place. Fans can stream every game live for free on VictoryPlus.com.

