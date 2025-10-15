Warriors Look to Bounce Back After Saturday Loss

MOOSE JAW, Sask. - After splitting their games this weekend in Red Deer and Edmonton, the Warriors are back at the Temple Gardens Centre looking for their fifth win of the season.

Kash Andresen potted the lone Warriors' goal against the Edmonton Oil Kings. In his first road start of the season, rookie goaltender Kyle Jones made 41 saves on 45 shots. Jones leads the Warriors' goalie tandem with a goals against average of 3.89 and a save percentage of .882.

Colt Carter leads all Warriors with four goals and five assists through eight games played. Close behind, Pavel McKenzie has eight points on the season, and Lynden Lakovic, Landen McFadden, and Ethan Semeniuk all registered seven points apiece.

Rookie phenomenon, JP Hurlbert, leads the Blazers with nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points through eight games. His 20 points are double the points of the second-place scorer, Nathan Behm. Following an overtime victory over the Regina Pats on Monday, the Blazers are 4 - 4 on the season.

Against the Blazers, Head Coach Mark O'Leary will coach in his 357th game to move him into second place, ahead of Tim Hunter for most games coached in franchise history. O'Leary now sits four games back of the all-time record, just three games behind current record holder Al Tuer.

Doors open at 6 pm and puck drops at 7 pm. For fans that can't make it to the game, follow along for free on Victory+ with host Marc Smith, with play-by-play from James Gallo and colour commentary from Derek Kletzel.







