Warriors Fall to Oil Kings

Published on October 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EDMONTON, Alta. - The Warriors split their weekend road trip after a loss to the Edmonton Oil Kings on Saturday afternoon.

Less than three minutes into the first period, Warriors' forward, Riley Thorpe, was assessed a double minor for high-sticking to Edmonton's Blake Fiddler. The Warriors were able to fend off the Oil Kings to keep the game scoreless.

Midway through the period, the Warriors were back on the penalty kill following another high-sticking penalty, this time to Kash Andresen. The Warriors were again able to hold off the Oil Kings to keep them off the board.

The Warriors registered their first shot on net just under fifteen minutes into the first period off the stick of veteran defenceman Brady Ness. The Warriors were able to generate some pressure in the draining minutes and were rewarded with their first power play of the game. It lasted just under 30 seconds before Ethan Semeniuk was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

Following a turnover in the Warriors' defensive zone, the Oil Kings were able to send home the first goal of the game to put them up by one. After a slashing call to Edmonton late in the period, the Warriors were rewarded with their second power play of the game. The Warriors were unable to capitalize before the end of the period and headed into the first intermission down by one.

Just over a minute into the second period, Miroslav Holinka was able to add the Oil Kings' second goal off a wrap-around chance behind the Warriors' net. About five minutes later, Cage Smith added the third goal for the Oil Kings. Andrew O'Neill added to the deficit, and the Warriors found themselves down by four just past the midway point of the game.

Kash Andresen tallied the Warriors' first goal of the game with assists to Colt Carter and Riley Thorpe with under five minutes to play in the second period. After an interference penalty to the Oil Kings, the Warriors headed onto their first man-advantage of the second period. Edmonton was able to fend off the Warriors, and the Warriors were down by 3 heading into the second intermission.

Fifteen seconds into the third period, the Warriors found themselves back on the power play. They weren't able to capitalize on the opportunity. Midway through the third period, Brady Ness was assessed a minor penalty for slashing, and the Oil Kings had their turn on the power play. The Warriors were able to hold them off to keep the deficit at three goals.

Kyle Jones made 41 saves on 45 shots for the Warriors. Across the ice, Parker Snell made 16 saves on 17 shots for the Oil Kings. The Warriors went 0 for 4 on the power play and 5 for 5 on the penalty kill.

The Warriors are back at the Temple Gardens Centre on Wednesday to take on the Kamloops Blazers.







