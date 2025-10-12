AmericansEdged by Cougars, 3-2

Published on October 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Prince George, B.C. - Tri-City Americans (1-5-0-0) controlled play for long stretches Saturday night against the Prince George Cougars (5-1-0-0), but the Cougars were able to fend off a late push by the Americans to hang on for a 3-2 win.

The Cougars came out of the gates flying as they quickly racked up shots on goal before opening the scoring on the power play. Terik Parascak took a backdoor feed and was able to whack in his second chance, giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead 4:02 into the game.

Right off the ensuing faceoff, the Cougars scored again. After recovering the puck below the Americans goal line, Kayden Lemire slid the puck to the left faceoff circle where Aiden Foster blasted a one timer under the glove of Ryan Grout as Prince George scored twice in 11 seconds to take a 2-0 lead.

Tri-City started to get their legs under them as the period went on and began to push back, generating multiple strong shifts inside the Cougars zone. Jake Gudelj nearly cut into the lead after a point shot missed the net and bounced off the end wall, but Cougars goaltender Alexander Levshyn dove back and denied Gudelj with the paddle of his stick.

The period ended with Prince George leading 2-0 and outshooting Tri-City 16-6.

The Americans carried their strong finish to the first period into the second as the Cougars didn't record their first shot on net until near the halfway mark of the period.

During that time the Americans were able to cut into the lead. A turnover by the Cougars in their own zone ended up with Savin Virk having the puck all along in the slot.

His shot rung the crossbar, but Tri-City was able to regain control of the puck. Virk was able to slide it toward the front of net where Cruz Pavao knocked it in for his second goal of the season. The goal came 6:02 into the period to cut the Prince George lead in half.

Tri-City was outshooting the Cougars for most of the second period before Prince George started to pour on the pressure. They regained their two-goal lead off an unfortunate bounce for the Americans.

The puck was worked up the boards in the Cougars zone towards the left point, but it deflected off the stick of David Byrne and out to center ice, resulting in a breakaway for Parascak.

The Washington Capitals first-round pick made no mistake as slid a backhand shot through the five hole of Grout, putting the Cougars ahead 3-1. They carried that lead into the intermission outshooting Tri-City 27-15.

Tri-City was the better team for most of the third period, outplaying and out chancing the Cougars while also pulling to within a goal.

Alexander Laing skated down the left wing into the Cougars zone and used a defenseman as a screen, snapping a shot off the post. The puck then bounced off the skate of Levshyn and just slid over the line as Laing recorded his first career goal, cutting the Cougars lead to 3-2.

Tri-City outshot the Cougars 12-9 in the third period, and Grout stood tall to keep the Americans within one. Grout denied Parascak of his hat trick goal twice on a late Cougars power play.

The Americans then pulled Grout for the extra attacker in the final minute, but weren't able to tie the game as the Cougars held on for the 3-2 victory.

The two teams meet again Sunday afternoon at 2:00.







