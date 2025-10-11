Chiefs Head West to Take on Thunderbirds in First of Six Straight Road Games

Published on October 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Kent, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs kick off a six-game road trip in Kent Saturday night as they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds for the first time this season. Last year, the Chiefs went 4-1-0-1 against the Thunderbirds. After tonight's match-up, the Chiefs will head up to Alberta to face five Eastern Conference teams before returning home to host the Everett Silvertips on Sunday, October 26.

LOCATION: accesso ShoWare Center

TIME: 6:05 p.m. PST

JERSEY COLOR: White

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.

WATCH: Victory+

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo







