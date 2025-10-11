Chiefs Head West to Take on Thunderbirds in First of Six Straight Road Games
Published on October 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Kent, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs kick off a six-game road trip in Kent Saturday night as they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds for the first time this season. Last year, the Chiefs went 4-1-0-1 against the Thunderbirds. After tonight's match-up, the Chiefs will head up to Alberta to face five Eastern Conference teams before returning home to host the Everett Silvertips on Sunday, October 26.
LOCATION: accesso ShoWare Center
TIME: 6:05 p.m. PST
JERSEY COLOR: White
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m. PST) - Listen online.
WATCH: Victory+
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X. #GoChiefsGo
Western Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025
- Game Preview: Game 8 VS Winterhawks - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Game Preview: Vees vs Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Chiefs Head West to Take on Thunderbirds in First of Six Straight Road Games - Spokane Chiefs
- Warriors Look for Redemption against Oil Kings - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Oil Kings Return to Home Ice for Meeting with Warriors - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Americans - Prince George Cougars
- Game Day Hub: October 11 at Medicine Hat - Portland Winterhawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs Head West to Take on Thunderbirds in First of Six Straight Road Games
- Campion Nets First Career WHL Goal, Chiefs Tame the Wild with 4-0 Win
- Campion Nets First Career WHL Goal, Chiefs Tame the Wild with 4-0 Win
- Chiefs Host Wild Friday Night for Sturm Heating Clothing Drive Benefiting Teen & Kid Closet
- Four Chiefs Among 145 WHL Players Named to NHL Opening Day Rosters for 2025-26