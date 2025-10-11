Oil Kings Return to Home Ice for Meeting with Warriors

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings return home for the first time in three weeks today as they welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors to Rogers Place.

Edmonton is 5-2-0-0 on the season as they return home after five straight away from Rogers Place. It was a stretch that saw the Oil Kings go 3-2-0-0 and finish up on Wednesday in Medicine Hat with a 5-2 loss to the Tigers. Edmonton though, still sitting tied for the Central Division lead heading into this game and they hold the best penalty kill in the Eastern Conference, and second-best in the WHL. Through seven games, the Oil Kings are also tied for the second-least goals against in the conference as well with 18.

On the stretch away from Rogers, the Oil Kings were led offensively by Miroslav Holinka and Lukas Sawchyn who each had five points. They will look to continue producing as the Oil Kings now open a stretch of three straight at Rogers Place.

Meanwhile, the opponents, the Warriors are coming off a Friday night win in Red Deer against the Rebels by a 6-4 score and are now 4-2-1-0 on the young season and lead the Eastern Conference in Goals scored with 34. Moose Jaw is led offensively by rookie Colt Carter, and 20-year-old Pavel McKenzie who each have eight points in seven games.

This will mark the second meeting of the season between Edmonton and Moose Jaw after the Oil Kings grabbed a 5-1 win against the Warriors last Friday in Moose Jaw. The Oil Kings have won five consecutive games against the Warriors, dating back to the 2024/2025 season.

