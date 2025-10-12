Portland Falls to Medicine Hat
Published on October 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Medicine Hat, Alta. - The Medicine Hat Tigers shut out the Portland Winterhawks 5-0 on Saturday night.
Game #7: Portland(0) vs. Medicine Hat (5)
SOG: POR(31) - MH (37)
PP: POR (0/5) - MH (2/5)
Saves: Chase (32) - Casey (31)
COMPLETE BOX SCORE
SCORING
MH - Riley Steen (1) from Veeti Vaisanen and Kadon McCann (GW)
MH - Misha Volotovskii (5) from Carter Cunningham and Luke Warrener
MH - Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (6) from Markus Ruck and Liam Ruck (PP)
MH - Kade Stengrim (2) from Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll
MH - Bryce Pickford (6) from Tyson Moss and Liam Ruck (PP)
Medicine Hat scored its first goal of the game 29 seconds into the first period, and continued to apply insurance as the game progressed. Three goals in the first, one in the second and one in the third sealed the win for the Tigers. Two power play markers helped the home side to victory.
Both netminders played tremendously. Cruz Chase made his WHL debut for Portland, and turned aside 32 saves. The Airdrie, Alta. native most recently played for the Calgary Canucks of the AJHL. For Medicine Hat, Carter Casey stopped all 31 shots the Winterhawks sent his way. The Minnesotan notched his first career WHL shutout.
UP NEXT:
The Winterhawks are back in action on Monday afternoon in another Alberta meeting. The Hawks drop the puck against the Calgary Hitmen from the Scotiabank Saddledome on Canadian Thanksgiving. Game time is set for 1pm MT (12pm PT).
