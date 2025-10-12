Preview: Americans at Cougars - October 12, 2025

Published on October 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Tri-City Americans stumbled out of the gate, but rallied in a major way against the Cougars last night, ultimately coming up a goal short in a 3-2 loss. Prince George scored twice in just 11 seconds early in the game, and were outshooting Tri-City 12-0 at one point, but the Americans clawed their way back with goals from Cruz Pavao and Alexander Laing. Ryan Grout turned in his best performance of the season, making 33 saves in the loss.

VS PRINCE GEORGE: Tonight is the second of four meetings between the Americans and Cougars in 2025-26. Prince George won the first meeting 3-2 last night. The two teams will see each other again next Saturday at the Toyota Center before the season series wraps up November 29 in Tri-City. Last season the Americans went 1-2-0-1 against the Cougars.

SCORING LEADERS

Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars

Jake Gudelj (0-5-5) Kooper Gizowski (4-5-9)

Charlie Elick (2-2-4) Brock Souch (2-7-9)

Cash Koch (2-2-4) Jett Lajoie (5-3-8)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Tri-City Americans Prince George Cougars

Power Play - 18.2% (4/22) Power Play - 33.3% (10/30)

Penalty Kill - 68.4% (13/19) Penalty Kill - 92.9% (26/28)

How to Tune In:

Webcast: Victory+ - Sign Up & Watch Here

Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App

Follow us on social media:Twitter » Facebook » Instagram







Western Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.