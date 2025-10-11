Game Day Hub: October 11 at Medicine Hat

The Portland Winterhawks continue the Central Division swing through Alberta with their annual matchup against the Medicine Hat Tigers, the reigning WHL Champions, on Saturday, October 11 at 6:00 p.m. PT at Co-op Place.

Puck Drop: 6:00 p.m. PST

Venue: Co-op Place - Medicine Hat, AB

Uniforms: White

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App - Be sure to download the latest version of the app

Watch Live: Victory+

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

Upcoming Promotional Games:

Saturday, October 25 - Opening Night: 50 years of Hawkey - presented by Chick-fil-A - BUY TICKETS

Friday, October 31 - Keep Portland Fear'd - BUY TICKETS

Saturday, November 1 - Dia De Los Muertos - BUY TICKETS

FOLLOW ALONG

Last Time Out

The Portland Winterhawks overcame an early deficit and exploded for five straight goals to power past the Lethbridge Hurricanes 9-4 on Friday night.

Nathan Brown and Nathan Free each scored twice, while overager Carter Sotheran notched his 100th career WHL point and added his first goal of the season. Portland held a narrow 5-4 lead heading into the third, then broke the game open with four more goals - including first WHL tallies from Sam and Finn Spehar to seal the win.

Century for Sotheran

Overager Carter Sotheran hit the century mark in career points during a multi-point performance Friday night in Lethbridge. The Manitoba native was selected 95th overall by Portland in the 2020 WHL Draft and has spent his entire junior career with the Winterhawks. Across 204 games, Sotheran has recorded 24 goals and 76 assists, reaching 100 total points as a key presence on the blue line. Sotheran was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fifth round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Earlier this summer, he attended training camp with the Vegas Golden Knights before returning to Portland at the end of September.

Taming the Tigers

The Medicine Hat Tigers are coming off a battle with fellow Central Division foe, the Calgary Hitmen, last night. The Tigers fell to the Hitmen by a final score of 4-2.

The Tigers head into the weekend riding a strong start to the 2025-26 WHL season. With a 5-2-0-0 record, they sit second in the Eastern Conference behind the leading Prince Albert Raiders after the opening three weeks of play. Medicine Hat remains undefeated at home with a perfect 4-0 record at Co-op Place.

In recent history, the Winterhawks have had the upper hand against the Tigers, winning two of their last three matchups over the past five seasons. Portland holds a 2-1-0-0 record in the series and will look to build on that success as they clash once again tonight.

Medicine Hat is led by winger Yaroslav Bryzgalov, who was acquired by the team in the first round of the 2025 CHL Import Draft earlier this year. The Belarus native has put up 8 points (2G, 6A) in six games played in orange and black, including a three-point outing last Saturday against the Calgary Hitmen on home ice.

Jordan Switzer leads the team between the pipes, having posted 2.22 GAA and 0.920 SV% and four wins during his third season with the team.

50 Years of Hawkey

The Portland Winterhawks are set to Commemorate 50 Years of Hawkey on home ice! Don't miss the home opener on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. PT presented by Chick-fil-A, as we take on the Saskatoon Blades at the newly renovated Glass Palace. After five weeks on the road, we'll be excited to return and celebrate this milestone season with an unforgettable night of hockey and fan-filled festivities. This is more than a game - it's a full-blown party, and you won't want to miss a moment!

Fans in attendance on October 25 will get the first look at the Top 50 Winterhawks of All Time, revealed in alphabetical order during our home opener. Throughout the season, we'll spotlight the list in groups of 10, leading up to the grand reveal of the Top 10 Winterhawks on March 7, 2026.

Tune in on Victory+

Fans can stream the Portland Winterhawks' entire 2025-26 WHL regular-season on Victory+ for FREE. Visit the Winterhawks hub.

Victory+ has replaced WHL Live on CHL TV, so make sure to visit victoryplus.com/download before the game on your phone, tablet, or smart TV.

-

Winterhawks Season Ticket Memberships and 20-Game Plans are on sale NOW for the 2025-26 season. Pick the membership that works best for you, save big, and enjoy Winterhawks hockey year-round. Our Season Ticket Memberships allow you to enjoy the same, great seat to the biggest Winterhawks games of the season.







