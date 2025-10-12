Giants Wrap Road Trip With Convincing Win Over Pats

Published on October 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Vancouver Giants News Release









Vancouver Giants' Burke Hood and Lance McCloskey and Regina Pats' Zach Lansard on game night

(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Keith Hershmiller ) Vancouver Giants' Burke Hood and Lance McCloskey and Regina Pats' Zach Lansard on game night(Vancouver Giants, Credit: Keith Hershmiller )

Regina, Sask. - The Vancouver Giants limited the Regina Pats to just 12 shots on goal on Saturday night in a convincing 4-1 road win at the Brandt Centre.

The win improves the Giants' overall record to 3-6-0, while they finish their 12-day East Division road trip with two wins and four losses. The Pats fall to 1-5-0 with the loss.

Four different Giants found the back of the net on Saturday: Cameron Schmidt (3rd), Tobias Tomik (3rd), Blake Chorney (3rd) and Ty Halaburda (ENG, 7th). Tyus Sparks also had a standout performance with two primary assists and was named the game's first star.

Coehn Klassen had the lone goal for Regina.

Klassen scored for Regina in the first minute of action on a chip shot from the side of the net.

After a few minutes, the Giants got settled into the game and begun to create chances and offensive zone time, finishing the first period with 11 shots on goal.

Right before the first frame came to a close, Schmidt scored the equalizer, after he spun off a check in front of the net and whacked home a rebound into a mostly empty net.

The second period was all Giants, who out-shot Regina 10-2.

Tomik scored the go-ahead goal at the 7:11 mark thanks to Sparks picking off a D-to-D pass in his own zone and flying down the ice, before he dished to Tomik for the easy finish.

Regina thought they tied the game while on the power play with under six minutes left in the second period, but the goal was called back for a missed high stick earlier in the sequence.

Early in the third, Sparks pick-pocketed a Pats forward who was trying to leave the defensive zone and dangled around defenceman Jonas Kohn before dishing cross-crease to Chorney, who made no mistake for his third of the season.

Halaburda scored into the empty net with 2:04 remaining in the game to make the final score 4-1.

SOG: VAN - 11/10/11 = 32 | REG - 5/2/5 = 12

PP: VAN- 0/1 | REG - 0 /3

Face-Offs: VAN - 25 | REG - 25 3 STARS

1st: VAN - Tyus Sparks - 2A, 2 SOG, +2

2nd: REG - Marek Schlenker - 28 Saves on 31 Shots

3rd: VAN - Blake Chorney - 1G, 1A, 3 SOG, +2 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: WIN - Burke Hood (11 saves / 12 shots)

Regina: LOSS - Marek Schlenker (28 saves / 31 shots) THEY SAID IT

"From our goalie to our defence and our forwards, I think everyone contributed and shared the load. It was great. It was a full team effort for sure tonight." - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson on the overall effort

"Really we're just trying to get them more connected, whether it's taking rushes on: they're connected, they're in the same line, they have good gaps, good sticks, they're closing time and space with the forwards coming at them. And then coming back to the d-zone. It's all communication. And it goes back to them gelling together a bit as airs and dialling down - Giants Assistant Coach Gaelan Patterson on being shorthanded six times.

UPCOMING

The Giants play a 3-in-3 next weekend, starting on Friday at home in their Oktoberfest game against Wenatchee at 7 p.m. PDT.

Date Opponent Time Location

Friday, October 17 Wenatchee 7:00 PM PDT Langley Events Centre

Saturday, October 18 Penticton 6:05 PM PDT SOEC

Sunday, October 19 Medicine Hat 4:00 PM PDT Langley Events Centre

Stream all Giants games for free on Victory+.

Giants single game tickets are NOW ON SALE! For the best value, grab your s eason ticket package, starting as low as $18.26 per game. Flex packs start at just $135 and come in six,12 or 36-ticket packs. Call the Giants Office at 604.4.GIANTS (+1 (604) 444-2687) or contact the Giants at: sales@vancouvergiants.com.

Images from this story







Western Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.