Tigers Blank Winterhawks, 5-0

The Tigers took on the Winterhawks on Saturday night in Co-op Place. The two teams met once last season and Medicine Hat won the singular matchup of the 2024-25 season.

Medicine Hat wasted no time getting on the scoreboard tonight, setting the tone with a goal just 0:29 into the game. Riley Steen scored his first WHL goal with a shot from the point off of a feed from Veeti Väisänen and Kadon McCann. Misha Volotovskii continued his goal streak with a back door tap-in at 5:47 off of a tic-tac-toe play from Carter Cunningham and Luke Warrener. Speaking of players continuing their goal streaks, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll found the back of the net for his sixth goal of the season in just his fourth game tonight. The goal came off of a beautiful passing play that every coach and player dreams of. Markus and Liam Ruck made some incredible cross-ice passes to connect with Gordon-Carrol on the power play at 16:03. Medicine Hat went into the first intermission with a 3-0 lead.

The Tigers had no intention of slowing down in the second frame. After putting 14 shots on goal in the first period, Medicine Hat put up 12 shots on goal in the second period of the game. Kade Stengrim extended the Tigers' lead with a well placed wrist shot after being left wide open in the high slot at 5:23. Gordon-Carroll picked up the lone helper on the goal. The rest of the period was filled with after-the-whistle scrums and big hits, keeping the energy high in Co-op Place no matter how big the Tigers' lead was.

The physical tone of the game survived the second intermission and carried into the third period. The Winterhawks found their second wind in the third period and had Medicine Hat playing defense for a good portion of the third frame. They managed to keep the Tigers to 11 shots in the third period, and put up 10 of their own. The Tigers would hold their ground and add another goal for good measure from Bryce Pickford on the power play at 6:23. Tyson Moss and Liam Ruck connected with the captain for the assists on his sixth goal of the year.

Although the Tigers had an outstanding offensive and defensive showing tonight, the star of the show, and first star of the night, was Carter Casey who got the nod in net for the Tigers. Carter Casey got his second career win and first career shutout in his second career start. He stopped all 31 shots that came his way on Saturday night, and had Co-op Place chanting his name several times throughout the game with his outstanding play.

Special Teams:

PP: 2/5 - 40.0%

PK: 5/5 - 100.0%

Stringam Law Three Stars:

Carter Casey (31SV, SO) - Medicine Hat

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (1G, 1A) - Medicine Hat

Riley Steen (1G) - Medicine Hat

Supplement King Hardest Worker:

Tyson Moss (1A)

The Tigers are back in action on Tuesday, October 14th in Co-op Place against the Spokane Chiefs. Make sure to get your tickets for this rematch of the 2025 WHL Finals at the door or on Tixx.ca.







