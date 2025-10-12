Oil Kings Return Home with Win over Warriors

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings returned home with a bang on Saturday afternoon.

In their first home game in three weeks, the Oil Kings grabbed a 4-1 victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors.

From puck drop in this one, the Oil Kings seemed to dominate, outshooting the Warriors 10-0 at one point in the first, and 15-2 shot advantage through 20 minutes. However, there was just one goal to show for it as Poul Andersen pounced on a rebound to get one by Kyle Jones in the Moose Jaw net to make it 1-0.

The offense started rolling in the second for the Oil Kings as Miroslav Holinka's fifth goal of the campaign was a wraparound just over a minute into the period to make it 2-0. Cage Smith finished off a Kayden Stroeder pass with a one timer to give Edmonton the 3-0 lead at the 6:02 mark of the frame. Then, it was Andrew O'Neill who was left alone in the corner to walk out in front of the net and fire one top shelf for his fourth goal of the season.

Moose Jaw's lone marker came from Kash Andresen late in the frame to break the goose egg, but that's all they would get as Edmonton locked things down in the third. Overall in the game, Edmonton outshot the Warriors 45-17.

Both teams did not score on the powerplay in this one with Edmonton earning five chances, and Moose Jaw unable to capitalize on four opportunties.

The Oil Kings are now 6-2-0-0 on the young WHL season and host Lethbridge on Monday afternoon at noon.







