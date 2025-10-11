Game Preview: Game 8 VS Winterhawks

October 11, 2025

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first and only matchup between these clubs this season. The Tigers went 1-0-0-0 against the Winterhawks in the 2024-25 regular season. Oasiz Wiesblatt (1G, 3A) led the Tigers in last season's matchup with four points. Medicine Hat has a record of 1-1-1-0 against Portland over the last five years.

2024-25 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 7 @ Portland 2 (Jan 31 2025)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Portland

5-2-0-0 3-3-0-0

Central - 1st U.S. - 2nd

East - 3rd West - 6th

Home - 4-0-0-0 Home - 0-0-0-0

Away - 1-2-0-0 Away - 3-3-0-0

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Portland

47-17-3-1 36-28-3-1

Central - 1st U.S. - 3rd

East - 1st West - 5th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 19-14-1-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-14-2-1

Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Hitmen 4-2 on Friday, October 10th in the Scotiabank Saddledome. Markus Ruck (2A) led the team with two points in the matchup. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll and Bryce Pickford were the goal scorers for Medicine Hat. Jordan Switzer stopped 25 of 29 shots on goal.

2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Bryce Pickford & Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (5) Wins - Jordan Switzer (4)

Assists - Markus Ruck (8) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.909)

Points - Four Players Tied (8) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.55)

PIMs - Bryce Pickford (15)

Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo (+12)

2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)

Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)

Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)

PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)

Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)

Special Teams (Regular Season):

Power Play: 24.0%

Penalty Kill: 86.2%

Special Teams (Pre-Season):

Power Play: 31.6%

Penalty Kill: 70.0%

League Top 10s (Regular Season):

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-10th)

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 5 (T-10th)

Assists Markus Ruck - 8 (T-3rd)

Power Play Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 2 (T-10th)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 4 (T-5th)

Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-1st)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-1st)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-5th)

Jonas Woo - 1 (T-5th)

Kadon McCann - 1 (T-5th)

Liam Ruck - 1 (T-5th)

Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-5th)

First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-1st)

Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)

Noah Davidson - 1 (T-5th)

Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-5th)

Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-5th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +12 (3rd)

Bryce Pickford - +10 (T-4th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 4 (T-2nd)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Jonas Woo 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Bryce Pickford 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Niilopekka Muhonen 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 3 Game Goal Streak - 5 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes

Bryce Pickford 200 Career Penalty Minutes 198 Career Penalty Minutes

Cameron Parr 250 Career Penalty Minutes 245 Career Penalty Minutes

Liam Ruck 50 Career Points 49 Career Points

Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts

Jordan Switzer 30 Career Wins 28 Career Wins

Jordan Switzer 1000 Career Shots On Goal 997 Shots On Goal

Jordan Switzer 1000 Career Saves 899 Career Saves

Carter Casey First Career Shutout 0 Career Shutouts

Gavin Kor First Career Game Played 0 Career Games Played

Gavin Kor First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Riley Steen First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals

Roster Makeup: 27 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 16 Forwards

2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen

2006 Reschny, Sullivan, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Ryan-Mackay, Steen

2009 Ruptash, Warrener

2025 NHL Draft:

Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Calgary Hitmen 4-2 L VS Spokane Chiefs - Tue. Oct 14 7:00PM (MDT)

VS Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 W @ Victoria Royals - Sat. Oct 18 6:05PM (PDT)

VS Calgary Hitmen 7-1 W @ Vancouver Giants - Sun. Oct 19 4:00PM (PDT)

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-2 W @ Prince George Cougars - Wed. Oct 22 7:00PM (PDT)

VS Saskatoon Blades 4-1 W @ Kamloops Blazers - Fri. Oct 24 7:00PM (PDT)







Western Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

