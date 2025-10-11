Game Preview: Game 8 VS Winterhawks
Published on October 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - Tonight is the first and only matchup between these clubs this season. The Tigers went 1-0-0-0 against the Winterhawks in the 2024-25 regular season. Oasiz Wiesblatt (1G, 3A) led the Tigers in last season's matchup with four points. Medicine Hat has a record of 1-1-1-0 against Portland over the last five years.
2024-25 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 7 @ Portland 2 (Jan 31 2025)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Portland
5-2-0-0 3-3-0-0
Central - 1st U.S. - 2nd
East - 3rd West - 6th
Home - 4-0-0-0 Home - 0-0-0-0
Away - 1-2-0-0 Away - 3-3-0-0
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Portland
47-17-3-1 36-28-3-1
Central - 1st U.S. - 3rd
East - 1st West - 5th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 19-14-1-0
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 17-14-2-1
Previous Game: The Tigers fell to the Hitmen 4-2 on Friday, October 10th in the Scotiabank Saddledome. Markus Ruck (2A) led the team with two points in the matchup. Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll and Bryce Pickford were the goal scorers for Medicine Hat. Jordan Switzer stopped 25 of 29 shots on goal.
2025-26 Tigers Regular Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Bryce Pickford & Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll (5) Wins - Jordan Switzer (4)
Assists - Markus Ruck (8) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.909)
Points - Four Players Tied (8) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.55)
PIMs - Bryce Pickford (15)
Plus/Minus -Jonas Woo (+12)
2025-26 Tigers Pre-Season Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Goals - Noah Davidson & Kadon McCann (3) Wins - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (1)
Assists - Koray Bozkaya (5) Save % - Cruz Chase (.950)
Points - Liam Ruck (6) GAA - Cruz Chase & Jordan Switzer (2.00)
PIMs - Kyle Heger (8)
Plus/Minus - Seven Players Tied (+4)
Special Teams (Regular Season):
Power Play: 24.0%
Penalty Kill: 86.2%
Special Teams (Pre-Season):
Power Play: 31.6%
Penalty Kill: 70.0%
League Top 10s (Regular Season):
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-10th)
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 5 (T-10th)
Assists Markus Ruck - 8 (T-3rd)
Power Play Goals Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll - 2 (T-10th)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 4 (T-5th)
Short Handed Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-1st)
Jonas Woo - 1 (T-1st)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 1 (T-5th)
Jonas Woo - 1 (T-5th)
Kadon McCann - 1 (T-5th)
Liam Ruck - 1 (T-5th)
Misha Volotovskii - 1 (T-5th)
First Goals Misha Volotovskii - 2 (T-1st)
Insurance Goals Dayton Reschny - 2 (T-1st)
Noah Davidson - 1 (T-5th)
Yaroslav Bryzgalov - 1 (T-5th)
Carter Cunningham - 1 (T-5th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +12 (3rd)
Bryce Pickford - +10 (T-4th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 4 (T-2nd)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 3 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Jonas Woo 2 Game Point Streak - 3 Points
Bryce Pickford 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Niilopekka Muhonen 2 Game Point Streak - 2 Points
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 3 Game Goal Streak - 5 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Josh Van Mulligen 100 Career Penalty Minutes 98 Career Penalty Minutes
Bryce Pickford 200 Career Penalty Minutes 198 Career Penalty Minutes
Cameron Parr 250 Career Penalty Minutes 245 Career Penalty Minutes
Liam Ruck 50 Career Points 49 Career Points
Jordan Switzer 5 Career Shutouts 4 Career Shutouts
Jordan Switzer 30 Career Wins 28 Career Wins
Jordan Switzer 1000 Career Shots On Goal 997 Shots On Goal
Jordan Switzer 1000 Career Saves 899 Career Saves
Carter Casey First Career Shutout 0 Career Shutouts
Gavin Kor First Career Game Played 0 Career Games Played
Gavin Kor First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Luke Ruptash First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Tyson Moss First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Riley Steen First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Luke Warrener First Career Goal 0 Career Goals
Roster Makeup: 27 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 9 Defencemen - 16 Forwards
2005 Volotovskii, Neutens, Van Mulligen
2006 Reschny, Sullivan, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Heger, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Ryan-Mackay, Steen
2009 Ruptash, Warrener
2025 NHL Draft:
Bryce Pickford - 81st overall (3rd round) - Montreal
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Calgary Hitmen 4-2 L VS Spokane Chiefs - Tue. Oct 14 7:00PM (MDT)
VS Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 W @ Victoria Royals - Sat. Oct 18 6:05PM (PDT)
VS Calgary Hitmen 7-1 W @ Vancouver Giants - Sun. Oct 19 4:00PM (PDT)
@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 4-2 W @ Prince George Cougars - Wed. Oct 22 7:00PM (PDT)
VS Saskatoon Blades 4-1 W @ Kamloops Blazers - Fri. Oct 24 7:00PM (PDT)
