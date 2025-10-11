Warriors Look for Redemption against Oil Kings

Published on October 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

EDMONTON, Alta. - The Warriors are looking for redemption against the Edmonton Oil Kings after falling 5 - 1 last weekend at home.

Last night, the Warriors were victorious over the Red Deer Rebels. Kash Andresen and Steven Steranka tallied their first goals as Warriors, Lynden Lakovic added two goals, and Casey Brown and Riley Thorpe each added a goal for a 6 - 4 final score.

Late in the third period, Casey Brown, Lynden Lakovic, Connor Schmidt, Ethan Semeniuk, and Aiden Ziprick all received 10-minute misconducts following a massive scrum after Lakovic's empty net goal. Matthew Hutchison also received two minor penalties, one for leaving the crease and another for roughing.

Casey Brown leads the Warriors with five goals through six games. Colt Carter leads all Warriors defencemen with four goals through six games.

Captain Lynden Lakovic is riding a five-game point streak following his return at the end of September from Washington Capitals' training camp.

On Wednesday, the Oil Kings fell 5 - 2 to the reigning Western Hockey League Champion Medicine Hat Tigers. Lukas Sawchyn leads the Oil Kings with one goal and five assists through seven games. Miroslav Holinka has registered four goals and one assist since returning to the lineup after attending Toronto Maple Leafs' training camp.

Follow along on Country 100 for all the game action with James Gallo starting 1:40pm or for free on Victory+ starting at 1:55pm.







