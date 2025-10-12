Giants Defeat Pats, 4-1, Despite Schlenker's Strong Performance in Net

Published on October 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats fell 4-1 to the Vancouver Giants on Saturday night at the Brandt Centre.

Cohen Klassen opened the scoring just 54 seconds into the game, capitalizing on a strong forecheck from Liam Pue to give Regina an early 1-0 lead on their first shot. However, the Giants responded late in the first period and never looked back, scoring four unanswered goals to secure the win.

Vancouver's Cameron Schmidt tied the game late in the first, before Tobias Tomik and Blake Chorney added goals in the second and third periods, respectively. Ty Halaburda sealed the victory with an empty-netter in the final minutes. Trailing 2-1 in the second stanza, the Pats scored on the power play with Julien Maze ripping home a centering pass, but after further review, the goal was waived off due to a previous high-stick. That kept the Giants in the lead going into the third, which proved to be a difference maker in the contest.

The Giants outshot the Pats 32-12, with Regina goaltender Marek Schlenker turning aside 28 shots in his third straight start. Burke Hood earned the win for Vancouver, stopping 11 of 12 shots.

Cohen Klassen's goal was his second of the season, bringing him to seven points (2G-5A) and tying Julien Maze for the team lead. The Pats went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Vancouver was 0-for-1.

FINAL: Vancouver Giants 4, Regina Pats 1

THE GOALS

First Period

Pats 1-0 - #37 Cohen Klassen (2) scores. Assists: #13 Liam Pue at 0:54 // Pue made a strong effort on the forecheck and sent the puck to the side of the goal, where Klassen quickly fired it into the back of the net to open the scoring on the Pats' first shot of the game.

Giants 1-1 - #19 Cameron Schmidt (3) scores. Assists: #13 Tobias Tomik, #16 Blake Chorney at 18:42 // Chorney controlled the puck behind the net and fed Tomik, who one-timed a shot on goal. Schlenker made the initial save, but Schmidt found open ice and tipped the rebound into the net to tie the game.

Second Period

Giants 2-1 - #13 Tobias Tomik (3) scores. Assist: #5 Tyus Sparks at 7:11 // Sparks intercepted a pass in the Giants zone and raced up the ice. Tomik joined the rush, received a centering pass in front, and buried it to give the Giants the lead.

Third Period

Giants 3-1 - #16 Blake Chorney (3) scores. Assist: #5 Tyus Sparks at 2:33 // Sparks made a slick move in the Pats zone to create space before finding Chorney in front, who finished to extend the lead.

Giants 4-1 - #7 Ty Halaburda (7) scores at 17:54 (EN) // Halaburda sealed the victory with an empty-net goal from just inside the blue line.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 5 - 2 - 5 - 12

Giants: 11 - 10 - 11 - 32

Power Plays

Pats: 0/3

Giants: 0/1

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 28 saves on 31 shots

Giants: Burke Hood - 11 saves on 12 shots

JUST NOTES

Marek Schlenker made his third straight start, allowing just three goals on 31 shots. Cohen Klassen scored his second goal of the season. With seven points (2G-5A), Klassen ties Maze for the team lead in points.

COMING UP

The Pats are back in action on Thanksgiving Monday as the Club hosts the Kamloops Blazers for their only meeting this season. Be sure to bring your skates to the Brandt Centre as fans will have the opportunity to take part in a post-game skate with Pats players following the game. Puck drop is at 2pm!







