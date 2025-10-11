Game Preview: Cougars vs. Americans

October 11, 2025

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars continue their three-game homestand tonight, welcoming the Tri-City Americans to CN Centre for the first time this season. It's also Community Heroes Weekend, a special celebration honouring the people who make our city thrive. Fans can take part in pre-game ceremonies and visit interactive displays throughout the concourse to meet and engage with local heroes. The excitement ramps up even more with the Mega 50/50 Jackpot, featuring a guaranteed $50,000 pot to be drawn during Sunday's third period. The weekend also features a Mega 50/50 Jackpot which will be drawn during tomorrow afternoon's game in the third period. Mega 50/50 tickets are on SALE NOW. Tickets are still available for tonight's game and you can secure yours HERE. If you can't make it to CN Centre, you can catch the action on VICTORY+ for free or you can listen live on 94.3 THE GOAT.

vs. AMERICANS: Tonight is the first of four meetings between the Cougars and Tri-City Americans. Last season, Prince George finished 3-0-1-0 vs the Tri-City Americans. The Prince George Cougars own a record of 5-3-0-0 against Tri-City in the last five seasons at the CN Centre. Out of all returning skaters from last season, Terik Parascak led all Cougar skaters in points against the Americans with 6 (1-5-6) in four games.

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

October 11/2025 vs Tri-City

October 12/2025 vs Tri-City

October 18/2025 - at Tri-City

November 29/2025 - at Tri-City

2024-2025 REGULAR SEAON SERIES

December 11/2024 - at Tri-City (4-3 PG/SO)

January 31/2025 - vs Tri-City (4-3 PG)

February 1/2025 - vs Tri-City (5-2 PG)

February 4/2025 - at Tri-City (4-3 TC/OT)

2025-2026 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

Goals (5) - Jett Lajoie

Assists (7) - Bauer Dumanski

Points (8) - Dumanski, Souch, Gizowski, Lajoie

Penalty Minutes (16) - Aiden Foster

Plus/Minus (+5) - Bauer Dumanski, Aleksey Chichkin

Wins (2) - Alexander Levshyn, Josh Ravensbergen

Goals Against Average (1.50) - Alexander Levshyn

Save Percentage (.942) - Alexander Levshyn

Shutouts (0) - N/A

REGULAR SEASON MILESTONE WATCH:

-Bauer Dumanski is 18 points away from 100 career points

-Terik Parascak is 11 points away from 200 career points

-Joshua Ravensbergen is 8 games away from 100 career games

-Kooper Gizowski is 6 games away from 250 career games

-Carson Carels is 7 points away from 50 career points

-Lee Shurgot is 7 games away from 100 career games

WHO'S HOT:

Brock Souch has points in five straight games (2-7-9)

Bauer Dumanski has points in five straight games (1-8-9)

Kooper Gizowski has points in five straight games (4-4-8)

Kooper Gizowski has goals in three straight games (3)

Jet Lajoie has points in four of five games (5-3-8)

Lee Shurgot has points in four of five games (2-3-5)

UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

Sunday, October 12 vs. Tri-City Americans, 2:00 pm, CN Centre

Friday, October 17 at Seattle Thunderbirds, 7:05 pm, accesso shoWare Center

Saturday, October 18 at Tri-City Americans, 6:05 pm, Toyota Center

Wednesday, October 22 vs. Medicine Hat Tigers, 7:00 pm, CN Centre

Friday, October 24 vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, 7:00 pm, CN Centre

Saturday, October 25 vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, 7:00 pm, CN Centre

NEWS AND NOTES

FIVE GAMES DOWN: The Prince George Cougars saw their undefeated streak come to a close as they fell to the Kelowna Rockets 5-4 on Wednesday, October 8 at CN Centre. Kooper Gizowski, Jett Lajoie, Aiden Foster, and Riley Ashe scored the Cougar goals, and Josh Ravensbergen made 27 saves in the setback. Despite the loss, the Cougars special teams was terrific, going 9/9 on the penalty kill, and 2/5 on the power-play.

HE'S SOUCH A PLAYER: It has been an impressive start for 19-year-old Brock Souch. In his first full year in the WHL, the speedy forward owns nine points in his first five games of the season. Souch has compiled at least a point in every game thus far. The St. Cloud University commit was traded to the Cougars for a fifth-round selection from the Regina Pats.

CAPTAIN DUMANSKI: On Thursday, October 2nd, the Cougars named Bauer Dumanski the 31st captain in Prince George Cougars history. Dumanski succeeds Riley Heidt who captained the club in 2024-25. Dumanski is a fifth year blue-liner and has already surpassed the 250 games played mark in the WHL. Supporting Dumanski in his new role are Carson Carels, Terik Parascak, and Corbin Vaughan. Entering tonight's game, Dumanski has compiled eight points in five games. He has recorded a point in every game this season.

2024-25 SEASON RECAP: The Prince George Cougars wrapped up the 2024-25 campaign with a 41-21-4-2 record (88 points), securing second place in the BC Division and fourth overall in the Western Conference. On home ice, the Cougars were a force, posting the best record in the BC Division and tying for the top mark in the Western Conference with a dominant 24-5-3-2 (53 points), matching the Everett Silvertips. In the 2025 WHL Playoffs, Prince George battled the Portland Winterhawks in a thrilling seven-game opening-round series. Washington Capitals prospect Terik Parascak led all returning Cougars in scoring with 28 goals and 54 assists in 59 games. Meanwhile, San Jose Sharks first-round pick Josh Ravensbergen delivered an outstanding season in goal, recording 33 wins - the second-most in the WHL.

DRAFTED: Two Cougars were selected at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, CA. Josh Ravensbergen was chosen in the first round, 30th overall, by the San Jose Sharks. With the pick, he became both the highest-drafted goaltender in Cougars history and the highest-drafted goalie in Sharks history. Aiden Foster was then taken by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 127th overall. Foster is the first Cougar selected by Tampa Bay since Brett Connolly in 2010.

LETS GO CAMPING! Four Prince George Cougars were invited to NHL Rookie Camps this September. Forwards Aiden Foster (Tampa Bay Lightning), Terik Parascak (Washington Capitals), defenceman Corbin Vaughan (New York Rangers), and goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen (San Jose Sharks). For Foster, he found the back of the net and suited up in two games for the bolts, Ravensbergen picked up a win in his first start in an NHL jersey, and Vaughan dropped the mitts twice in the same game. For Parascak, he also got into games and provided a pair of assists. All four Cougars have now returned to the team and are back for the remainder of the season.







