Game Preview: Vees vs Rockets

Published on October 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees will look for revenge Saturday when they host the Kelowna Rockets for Lucky Section Night at 6:00PM from the SOEC. Since these teams last met on Sept. 27, the Vees have won three straight contests by a combined 18-7 score.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

The Vees swept their three game weekend set last weekend with a 3-2 victory over Portland, a massive 10-4 win against the Seattle Thunderbirds and rounded out the weekend on the road with a 5-1 defeat of the Wenatchee Wild. Jacob Kvasnicka had a seven point weekend leading the WHL to pick him as the Rookie of the Week.

The Rockets were in action last night against the Seattle Thunderbirds and fell by a 3-1 score. Mazden Leslie had the lone goal for Kelowna. The Rockets enter tonight's contest with a 3-2-0 record on the season.

Following tonight's game the Vees will be off on Sunday before hosting the Victoria Royals on Monday for the Turkey Tussle. There will be meat draws courtesy of IGA all afternoon long and a skate with the team immediately following the game. Bring your helmets and skates and come on out for this free post-game event.

Vees Player to Watch: F Brittan Alstead: Alstead registered the team's first WHL hat-trick on Saturday against Seattle and has eight points in seven games this season.

Fast Fact: Ryden Evers sits two goals away from 30 as a Vee and two points away from 70 with the organization (BCHL & WHL).

HEAD TO HEAD: The Vees are 0-1-1 against Kelowna this season and will have five more matchups with the Rockets following Saturday's game.

2025-26 Scoring Leaders:

Vees:

Jacob Kvasnicka- 10 points (4g, 6a)

Brittan Alstead- 8 points (5g, 3a)

Ryden Evers- 8 points (4g, 4a)

Brady Birnie- 7 points (3g, 4a)

Diego Johnson- 7 points (5g, 2a)

Rockets:

Kayden Longley- 7 points (3g, 4a)

Tomas Poletin- 7 points (4g, 3a)

Hiroki Gojsic- 3 points (2g, 1a)







Western Hockey League Stories from October 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.